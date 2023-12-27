Preview: Ducks Return from Holiday Break Tonight vs. Vegas

The Ducks are back from their holiday hiatus tonight, hosting the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS

Anaheim returns to action after a three-day break, hoping to have moved past a frustrating 3-2 loss to Seattle on Saturday night. The Ducks outshot the Kraken 34-22 that evening on home ice, but could only twice beat Kraken netminder Joey Dacccord, whose 32 saves helped the division rival visitors steal two standings points.

"I thought we had a chance to win that game," winger Frank Vatrano said. "A couple flurries in front of the net didn't go in for us, but I like the way we played. Obviously, we need to score more goals. We're right there, just need to bear down a little more."

"We're not a gifted goal-scoring team, so we've got to adopt a mentality that we're going to have a high shot volume," Ducks coach Greg Cronin said. "I thought we played well enough to get more than two goals."

One of those goals Saturday came off the stick of Trevor Zegras, who scored his third career lacrosse-style goal, also known as The Michigan, in his return to the lineup.

"They protect in front of the net really well," Zegras said. "That was something that was talked about obviously in the pre-scout. When I went behind the net, it's something I obviously feel comfortable with doing. In my opinion, it's not like a crazy play for me to do. When that goalie goes post to post, usually you've got a little room upstairs. Lucky enough, it went in."

"He was terrific," Cronin said of Zegras' return to the lineup. "It's amazing, he missed two months and he was arguably the most physical guy on the ice.

"I think he knows that the next level of hockey he's got to play is being responsible away from the puck. Some of that is going to be with his positioning, with his stick and some of it is going to be with his body. And then making high-percentage plays, which, I thought he was really smart with the puck. So, it's one game, but he played well. I thought he was good on faceoffs, too."

On the defensive end, Seattle's 22 shots on net was the fewest Anaheim has allowed this season, including just three in the middle frame.

I think we did a good job defensively," Vatrano said. "Obviously, they had their looks early on, but as the game went on I think we took it to them. Sometimes, that's just how hockey goes."

The Ducks now turn their attention to the defending champs for the third meeting of a four-game season series. Anaheim opened the 2023-24 campaign with a 4-1 loss in Sin City, but responded back in Orange County a few weeks later with three unanswered third-period goals in a 4-2 victory.

Vegas has gone 10-8-4 since that last matchup with Anaheim, but hit the holiday break with losses in three straight games - as well as four of their last five.

“It is probably a good time for the [holiday] break,” Vegas captain Mark Stone told NHL.com's George Richards after a 4-2 loss Saturday. “It was not our best road trip, and we didn’t play enough 60-minute hockey in the three games. We have been through some adversity before, and we’ll be ready to go out of the break.”

Vegas (21-9-5, 47 points) sits second in the Pacific Division, two points out of first place.