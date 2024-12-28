Preview: Ducks Return from Holiday Break, Host Flyers for Saturday Matinee

The Ducks return from the holiday break for the front half of a weekend back-to-back, today hosting the Philadelphia Flyers at Honda Center.

PUCK DROP: 1 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim gets back to work after a four-day hiatus, now set to play three games in four nights on home ice. The Ducks hit the holiday break with points in three of their final five outings, pushing the club to 13-16-4 overall.

"I think the players at this point have a really good understanding of what we need to do to win," head coach Greg Cronin said. "We've got to play with structure. We've got to play, I call it precise hockey. You've got to execute [the gameplan] every game...We haven't riped as a group yet. We're still young. So we have to bring an extraordinary compete level and it's got to be every game. We've got to do it in a way that is visible and contagious. I think in the games that we've played well, we've demonstrated that."