Preview: Ducks Prospects Cap Rookie Faceoff Today vs. Kings

The Ducks prospects are back in action Monday afternoon for the 2024 Rookie Faceoff finale, taking on the host Los Angeles Kings at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo.

A live stream of today's game will be available on AnaheimDucks.com and the Ducks screen of the NHL/Ducks app shortly prior to puck drop.

Anaheim fell 7-2 to San Jose last night in the second of a three-game weekend and now sits 1-1-0 entering play Monday.

"Our first period, it felt like we were a bit slow with the puck getting out of our zone and that allowed San Jose to establish good forechecking pressure," San Diego Gulls head coach Matt McIlvane said. "I thought we were a bit sloppy in the neutral zone for a lot of it...The special teams part turned the tide for them."

Cutter Gauthier leads the Ducks offensively with three points in two games. Winger Yegor Sidorov has scored in both outings, while forwards Sam Colangelo and Carey Terrance each have a pair of assists.

"Keep fighting and stay disciplined," McIlvane said of Monday's game. "Be disciplined with the game plan...We'll be excited to have a response. Sometimes these things do happen and games get away from you. We have a group that's learning a lot about a lot at the moment and the only thing we can focus on is our opportunity tomorrow, which is to respond."