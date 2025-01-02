Preview: Ducks Open New Year Tonight in Winnipeg

The resilient win also featured another strong performance from the newly united Cutter Gauthier, Robby Fabbri and Mason McTavish line, which has now found the scoresheet in four of the last five games.

"Like Cutter said the other night, we are communicating well on the ice and on the bench," Fabbri said. "We are just complementing each other right now. Cutter is skating great, creating plays. Mac-T is playing like a horse out there. It's just going well right now. Trying to ride the high."

Anaheim now sits at 15-17-4 on the season, with a 2-1-0 mark since the holiday break.

“I think we are just all on the same page," Fabbri said. "It is pretty special when either goalie in the net can give us a chance to win every night. They’ve been great behind us. That allows us to get to our game and play our game...I think we are just getting connected as a group here."

The Ducks now look to continue the fun against one of the NHL's top teams, a Jets squad seeking some revenge from Anaheim's nail-biting 3-2 win in the season's first meeting.

"We got the lead, [but] we didn’t play very well for two periods," Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said that night. "We found a way to get the lead and we’re usually pretty good when we get up, especially in the third period. Made some mistakes, obviously critical mistakes...and Anaheim gets the win."

Winnipeg would go on to win four straight games after its December trip to Orange County, but saw that streak end Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to the division rival Colorado Avalanche.

“I liked the way that we battled back," Arniel told NHL.com's Ryan Boulding. "Every time we got down one, we battled back. Any time you can go into the third period tied 2-2...you hope that you can come out on the right side of it, and we didn’t.”

Winnipeg (27-11-1, 55 points) leads the Central Division.