Preview: Ducks Open Eight-Game Holiday Homestand Tonight vs. Flames

The Ducks return to home ice to kick off an eight-game holiday homestand tonight with battle against the division rival Calgary Flames at Honda Center.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS

Anaheim opens the homestand looking to build on a encouraging end to its four-game road trip, back-to-back wins over New Jersey and Detroit despite several key contributors missing from the lineup.

"Back-to-backs are always tough and at five-on-five we limited their opportunities," Troy Terry said of the win over the Red Wings. "The story of our season has been getting a goal or two behind and having to battle back. [There] we got the lead early and overall the way we managed the game, on the second night of a back-to-back, I was proud of the guys."

The wins pushed Anaheim to 12-19-0 on the season, seventh in the Pacific Division and 10 points back of the Western Conference's second Wild Card position.

"We had won maybe one game out of 12 or 13 and I had been to saying both internally with the team and to the media that, analytically and scoring-chance wise, there were nine or 10 one-goal games and easily four or five could have gone our way. That's why with a young team, you have to focus on process. We're trying to build infrastructure and standards here. Usually if you play that way, you'll get more wins than losses."

"We've had the scoring chances during this stretch and have been right with teams," Terry said. "We knew it would start to turn our way if we keep doing what we're doing."

Much of those two victories also came without goaltender John Gibson, who left the trip to attend the birth of his child. The Ducks designated Gibson as Non-Roster on Monday and yesterday recalled veteran Alex Stalock from San Diego.

In Gibson's absence, rookie netminder Lukas Dostal locked down the win in New Jersey and then made 29 saves a night later against Detroit.

"I try to go game-by-game and always be ready whenever I have a chance to play," Dostal said. "For a young goalie especially, it's important to have a routine, so I try to stick with it.

"For us as a young group, it's important to learn how to do it and close those games out. It's huge for us."

Anaheim could also welcome back a few more big parts of that young group during the homestand, as each of Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish and Jamie Drsydale have begun skating with the team in practice. McTavish is second among leaders in scoring this season with 21 points in 24 games.

On the other side, Calgary comes to Honda Center to kick off a short two-game trip before the holiday break, fresh off consecutive wins over the NHL's Florida contigent. The Flames downed the Panthers 3-1 on Monday night, getting a pair of shorthanded goals in the third period and 33 saves from goaltender Jacob Markstrom in his return from injury.

"We obviously talked before the last home game here against Tampa (a 4-2 win on Saturday) and four games before Christmas, we need to win that to claw back in the race here," Markstrom told NHL.com's Aaron Vickers.

The Flames (13-14-5, 31 points) sit fourth in the Pacific Division, three points back of a Wild Card spot.