Preview: Ducks Open East Coast Road Trip Tonight vs. Rangers

The Ducks have flown east for the start of a four-game trip, tonight facing off with the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

PUCK DROP: 4 P.M. PT | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim hits the road looking to build on Tuesday's 3-1 victory over San Jose at Honda Center, the already the second win of the young season against the Sharks.

"I think we were a little bit tentative to start and then we got out of that," head coach Greg Cronin said. "I thought we were moving the entire game. [San Jose] is a fast team. I’m impressed with them. I watched them play Colorado in the pre-scout and Colorado drilled us, but San Jose was with them the whole game. They’re not a zero win team, so it was a good win for us."

But maybe the biggest news of the night for the Ducks was the resurgence of a struggling power play, which had been held off the scoreboard until providing a pair of key go-ahead goals to beat the Sharks.