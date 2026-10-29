PREVIEW: Ducks Gear Up for Matchup Against Sabres

The Ducks (5-6-1) host their second game in a three-game homestand as they face the Sabres (5-4-3).

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+.

The Ducks let a three-goal lead slip away in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks on Tuesday to drop their sixth game in the last seven contests.

“That was a terrible loss,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “We were up 5-2. We were in, not a pretty good spot, we should have sealed the win.

“We’ve got to be smarter, we’ve got to play smarter as a team, and we’ve got to do the little things right, especially at those times in the game where they’ve got to manufacture [offense].”

A.J. Greer had two goals while Beckett Sennecke notched his seventh goal of the season, good for the team lead. Leo Carlsson notched his fourth goal and team-leading 11th assist in the game. He tied Trevor Zegras for the second-most multi-point games by a Ducks player aged 21 or younger (19 games).

Tonight, Anaheim is looking to get back to .500 and turn things around at Honda Center, as the team is 1-3-1 at home this season.

The Sabres come into this game halfway through a four-game road trip and fresh off a Tuesday night 2-0 win over the Sharks, their first shutout win of the season.

Colten Ellis made 23 saves in the win, which snapped a three-game losing skid for Buffalo.

Jack Quinn and Owen Power lead the team in points (11) while Quinn also leads the club in goals (6).

Tonight also marks the return of Olen Zellweger to Honda Center after the defenseman was traded to Buffalo in June. Zellweger has five points in 11 games this season.