PREVIEW: Ducks Battle Senators for Día de Muertos Night

The Ducks (5-7-1) close out their current homestand with a game against the Senators (9-5-1).

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast Prime Video and FOXLA+.

Today is the Ducks Día de Muertos celebration presented by McDonald's at Honda Center. Presented by McDonald’s, the game will feature many special activations including performances, the second Surprise Puck sale of the season, and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Wild Wing sugar skull giveaway.

The Ducks dropped their second game in a row, falling 7-6 to the Sabres on Thursday. After Anaheim got off to a hot 3-1 start, Buffalo scored six unanswered goals, including three from Tage Thompson.

The Ducks then scored three goals in the third period, but their attempted comeback fell short.

“We were in a pretty good spot, then they go bingo-bango, and, all of a sudden, we start the third and we give up one off the hop, and that was a gigantic hole we had to overcome,” head coach Joel Quenneville said.

One bright spot in the loss was Roger McQueen scoring the first goal of his NHL career. After a previous goal of his was taken off the board due to penalty in the team’s game against the Devils, this one counted.

“I mean, it's one of those things you only experience once,” McQueen reflected. “So I thought I experienced it before, but ended up not counting. It was cool. It was nice to have those guys on the ice. And yeah, it was a cool moment.”

The Ducks announced Saturday they recalled Laurent Brossoit from San Diego and Quenneville noted the goaltender will start in-net for Anaheim against Ottawa. Quenneville called it an “opportunity.”

Pavel Mintyukov is expected to be activated off injured reserve for this game as Quenneville deemed the defenseman “good to go.” Additionally, the Ducks placed Nick Jensen on waivers.

Ottawa comes into this one on the second night of a back-to-back after beating San Jose 5-1.

Tim Stützle had a goal and assist in the win and leads the Senators in goals (9, T- Drake Batherson), assists (12), and points (21).

In additional injury news, Troy Terry (hip surgery) and Ian Moore (lower-body) also returned to the ice for the Ducks’ morning skate on Saturday for the first time this season.