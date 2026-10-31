Ducks Recall Brossoit From San Diego

The Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Laurent Brossoit from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Brossoit, 33 (3/23/93), has posted a 2-4-0 record with a 2.56 goals-against average (GAA) and a .910 save percentage (SV%) in six games with San Diego this season. Signed to a one-year contract through the 2026-27 NHL season, Brossoit appeared in his 200th career AHL game, Oct. 21 vs. Coachella Valley.

The 6-3, 203-pound goaltender helped Vegas to a Stanley Cup in the 2022-23 season, posting a 5-2 record in eight postseason games en route to a championship. He has posted a 64-47-13 record with six shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .910 save percentage (SV%) in 141 career NHL games (119 starts) with Edmonton (2014-18), Winnipeg (2018-21 and 2023-24), Vegas (2021-23) and San Jose (2025-26).

Originally selected by Calgary in the sixth round (164th overall), Brossoit split the 2025-26 season between Chicago and San Jose’s organizations, appearing in 29 contests after missing the 2024-25 campaign due to injury. He appeared in one NHL contest with the Sharks last season, and posted a 12-8-1 record in 22 AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL) following his acquisition from Chicago on Jan. 8, 2026. He went 3-3-0 in six AHL contests with Rockford to begin the season, becoming the 25th goaltender in AHL history to score a goal Dec. 12, 2025 for Rockford vs. Milwaukee.

The Port Alberni, B.C. native has earned a 94-81-18 record with 11 shutouts, a 2.76 GAA and .911 SV% in 201 AHL contests across eight seasons with San Diego, Abbotsford (2013-14), Oklahoma City (2013-15), Bakersfield (2015-18), Henderson (2022-23) and Rockford (2025-26).