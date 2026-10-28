Ducks Lose a Heartbreaker to Vancouver in Overtime

Filip Hronek completed the comeback by scoring a 5-on-3 power-play goal with 11 seconds left in overtime.

The deciding goal came after Jonathan Lekkerimaki tied it by scoring twice in 49 seconds with Leevi Merilainen pulled for an extra skater. He first cut it to 5-4 at 17:14 before making it 5-5 at 18:03 with a shot through a screen from above the left circle.

Jamie Oleksiak scored with a slap shot from above the hash marks to cut it to 5-3 at 12:54 of the third.

Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists, and forward Elias Pettersson had two assists for the Canucks (3-10-1), who were 0-9-1 during their losing streak. Merilainen made 18 saves.

A.J. Greer scored two goals, Leo Carlsson and Jeff Malott each had a goal and an assist for the Ducks (5-6-1), who have lost six of seven (1-5-1). Jackson LaCombe had three assists, Sam Colangelo had two assists and Lukas Dostal made 27 saves.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 15:52 of the first period after Greer tried to center a pass to Tim Washe cutting through the slot, but it went off the stick blade of Hronek and into his own net.

Vancouver tied it 1-1 at 6:36 of the second period when Liam Ohgren tried to center a pass to Zeev Buium off a rush, but the puck went off the skate of Anaheim defenseman Tristan Luneau and into his own net.

The Ducks regained the lead 30 seconds later after a long rebound came to LaCombe in the right circle. LaCombe quickly fed Malott in front of the crease and he scored with on the tip-in to make it 2-1 at 7:06.

Anaheim was on a power play when Beckett Sennecke deflected a shot by Cutter Gauthier for a 3-1 lead at 15:44.

Merilainen gave up another long rebound that went off Buium and back into the crease, where Carlsson pushed it across the goal line for a 4-1 lead at 18:24.

Boeser scored when the puck rebounded off his body and into the Anaheim net to cut it to 4-2 at 11:40 of the third. Ducks forward Alex Killorn attempted to swat the puck away from the net but it instead hit off of Boeser's chest and got past Dostal.

Anaheim answered 43 seconds later when Greer scored his second of the game with a tip off a point shot from Colangelo to make it 5-2 at 12:23.