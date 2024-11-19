Preview: Ducks Look for Third Straight Win Tonight in Chicago

Added Dostal, "We played north the whole time. I think that was the key. We were putting the pucks deep. Something we’ve been preaching the whole year. I think it really worked out for us today."

The 4-2 final gave Anaheim wins in consecutive games for the first time this season and pushed the club to 7-8-2 overall.

Leason and Gauthier, skating on a line together for the first time this season, provided the bulk of the Anaheim offense with a combined five points.

“Well, he can skate and he’s got length, and obviously he can shoot a puck," Cronin said of Leason, who recorded his first career three-point game. "He's got a deceiving shot. He’s been kind of in and out of the line up and he predictably gives us a good response when he sits a few games. [Now], he’s got to continue to build on that. I thought tonight was one of those games where he was either going to take another step forward or he was going to be flat, but he was terrific the whole game. He turned the puck over late and that didn’t bother him. He came out and made that play on the fourth goal. So happy for him.”