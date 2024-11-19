Preview: Ducks Look for Third Straight Win Tonight in Chicago

The Ducks will aim for their third straight win tonight in the Windy City, facing off with the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.
PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. PT | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER
Anaheim moves to the back half of its two-game road trip after earning an impressive 4-2 victory Monday night in Dallas. The Ducks raced out to a 3-0 lead by the midway point of the second, on goals by Brett Leason, Cutter Gauthier and Olen Zellweger, and would hang on in the third period - weathering a late Stars push with a few more big stops from Lukas Dostal in net.
"We played as a team in terms of putting pucks deep," head coach Greg Cronin said. "We knew where the puck was going, we got pucks deep, we forechecked, we brought them back. When we play that way and let the puck do the work, obviously we play faster. I think we can all predict where the play is going to end.