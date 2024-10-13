Preview: Ducks Look for Back-to-Back Wins on Season-Opening Road Trip

The Ducks will shoot to open the 2024-25 season with back-to-back wins tonight in Sin City, facing off with the division rival Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP CHANNEL 13) | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim kicked off the new campaign with a 2-0 shutout victory last night in San Jose, backed by 30 saves from Lukas Dostal and a go-ahead third-period goal by Isac Lundestrom.

"With the first game after the long layoff we had [since the end of the preseason], it's always a mystery how you're going to start," head coach Greg Cronin said. "I think we were energized...But I think we couldn't get out of the sloppiness. It was a sloppy game.

"Dostal was a big difference for us. If he wasn't on his game, it could have gone a different direction."

Dostal was spectacular in his first career season-opening, coming up with a big rebound stop late in the first period and helping to weather a couple close calls for the Sharks early in the third period.