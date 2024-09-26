Preview: Ducks Host Sharks for Preseason Rematch at Honda Center

Ducks SJS preview 9.26.24
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks continue their preseason slate tonight on home ice, hosting the San Jose Sharks at Honda Center.

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. | WATCH: AnaheimDucks.com | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS

Anaheim and San Jose meet for the second time in three nights after the Ducks earned a 4-3 comeback victory Tuesday at SAP Center. The Sharks led 2-0 after the opening period, but four straight Anaheim goals in a span of 16 minutes would ultimately prove the difference.

Highlights from Anaheim's preseason win in San Jose

"We had a little bit of a slow start in the first period," head coach Greg Cronin said. "But then in the second period, I thought we did a great job. We took control of the game, established a forecheck and got some zone time."

Anaheim's lineup Tuesday featured three prospects about to begin their first professional season, Yegor Sidorov, Noah Warren and Rodwin Dionicio. Sidorov scored a power-play goal as part of Anaheim's second period comeback while Dionico tallied an assist with a +2 rating. Warren led all Ducks players with 20:44 of ice-time.

"I think with young kids like that and they have the puck with an opportunity to get scoring chances, it builds some confidence in them," Cronin said. "I think we picked up some pace from that."

While that lineup is expected to change tonight, as the Ducks continue to prepare for Oct. 12th's season opener in San Jose, the expected group does the Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish and Troy Terry line that has skated together so far in training camp.

Troy Terry on Gudas becoming Ducks captain, his second year under coach Greg Cronin and more.

"I've played with both of them sporadically [over the last two seasons] and they're both different players," Terry said. "Trevor is sometimes hard to predict, he's creative and the puck will come to you at any time so you have to be ready for that. McTavish does that but also is one of the strongest players in the league. He can hold on to the puck and find you, or he can shoot it."

The Ducks have exhibition games left on the schedule, two each against San Jose and Los Angeles as well as an unofficial first meeting with the Utah Hockey Club.

"It starts with the work habits and then you take some of areas of the ice where those work habits will translate to being a better team," Cronin said. "It's our willingness and commitment to get to the net front, both offensively and to defend our net. We have to make that a priority in our value system."

A live stream of tonight's game will be available shortly prior to puck drop on AnaheimDucks.com and the Ducks screen of the Ducks/NHL app.

Anaheim's projected lineup:

2 Jackson LaCombe
3 Mark Pysyk
7 Radko Gudas
11 Trevor Zegras
17 Alex Killorn
19 Troy Terry
23 Mason McTavish
40 Ryan Carpenter
43 Drew Helleson
48 Nico Myatovic
49 Roland McKeown
55 Coulson Pitre
59 Sasha Pastujov
61 Cutter Gauthier
63 Konnor Smith
64 Sam Colangelo
67 Tristan Luneau
75 Judd Caulfield
91 Leo Carlsson

1 Lukas Dostal
31 Calle Clang

