Preview: Ducks Host Sharks for Preseason Rematch at Honda Center

"We had a little bit of a slow start in the first period," head coach Greg Cronin said. "But then in the second period, I thought we did a great job. We took control of the game, established a forecheck and got some zone time."

Anaheim's lineup Tuesday featured three prospects about to begin their first professional season, Yegor Sidorov, Noah Warren and Rodwin Dionicio. Sidorov scored a power-play goal as part of Anaheim's second period comeback while Dionico tallied an assist with a +2 rating. Warren led all Ducks players with 20:44 of ice-time.

"I think with young kids like that and they have the puck with an opportunity to get scoring chances, it builds some confidence in them," Cronin said. "I think we picked up some pace from that."

While that lineup is expected to change tonight, as the Ducks continue to prepare for Oct. 12th's season opener in San Jose, the expected group does the Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish and Troy Terry line that has skated together so far in training camp.