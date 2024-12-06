Preview: Ducks Host League-Leading Wild on Women in Sports Night

The Ducks conclude a four-game homestand tonight, hosting the league-leading Minnesota Wild on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center.
PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS
Tonight's game marks Anaheim's third annual Women in Sports Night celebration, beginning with a panel dicussion and networking opportunity at ARTIC prior to the game. To purchase your ticket to the pre-game panel, featuring San Diego Ducks Sled Hockey founder Sarah Bettencourt, Emmy-winning ESPN TV Producer Aisha Chaney, Olympic Gold Medalists Natasha Watley and Caroline Marks, World Surf League Commissioner Jessi-Miley Dyer, LA Sparks President Christine Monjer and Hockey Hall of Famer Angela Ruggiero, or for more information on Women in Sports Night, click here.
On the ice, the Ducks return to action after a 3-1 loss to division rival Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday night at home. The Ducks got on the board in the second period on defenseman Jackson LaCombe's sixth career NHL goal, pulling within one after Vegas had taken early control, but would be unable to find an equalizer before winger Alexander Holtz's insurance marker early in the third.
"I thought that whatever chances we did generate, we surprisingly had some sneaky chances in the second period that went down right in front of the net, we didn’t score," head coach Greg Cronin said. "They scored on their chances..We gave them two-on-ones on poor decisions at the offensive blueline....We can’t give them those chances. Credit to them, they played back-to-back games and I thought they won a lot of puck battles and were able to sustain a lot of offensive zone time. I wouldn’t be surprised at the end of the game if the chances were similar, but i think they had higher quality chances."