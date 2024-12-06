Preview: Ducks Host League-Leading Wild on Women in Sports Night

The loss dropped Anaheim to 10-11-3 on the season but the club still own points in six of their last nine games (5-3-1).

"We know the team now," Cronin said. "It’s 24 games into the year and on this run we’ve been on, there has been a pace that we have played with where we’ve dictated a lot of the paces in the game. Half of the first period, I didn’t see the same pace we should have play with. For whatever reason, we didn’t have the same speed to our game. It came and went in [the Seattle game] and there were times in the Buffalo game where it came and went. [Wednesday], I didn’t see the high end pace that we’ve been playing with over the last 10 games."

On the injury front, it was one step forward and one step back for the Ducks, as the team welcomed defensive Cam Fowler back into the lineup but lost forward Trevor Zegras to a lower-body injury later that night. Fowler, who tonight will tie Ducks legend Corey Perry for second-most games played in franchise history, skated 20:08 in his return, finishing with three shot attempts and one takeaway.

"[I felt] pretty good, actually," Fowler said. "It is always hard getting the first one out of the way after an extended amount of time off, so just tried to keep it as simple as possible. But, you know, my lungs and my conditioning felt pretty good, so I was happy about that."

Zegras left the game early in the second period following an awkward fall in front of the Anaheim net. He was helped off the ice and did not return. Anaheim has not yet announced an update on Zegras or linemate Leo Carlsson, who has not played since leaving the Nov. 25th game against Seattle with an upper-body injury. Neither is expected to play tonight, but Carlsson skated at Honda Center Friday morning.