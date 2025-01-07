Preview: Ducks Host Flames on Angels Night at Honda Center

The Ducks will cap the New Year's first homestand tonight against a division rival, and shoot for their fifth win in the last five games, hosting the Calgary Flames at Honda Center.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS

The first 5,000 fans in attendance tonight will receive a limited-edition baseball jersey giveaway. Angels alumni and former All-Star pitchers Chuck Finley, Mark Langston and Jered Weaver will participate in a ceremonial puck drop before the game.

Anaheim gets back to work looking to keep the good times rolling, after a convincing 4-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. But unlike much of those recent wins, no dramatic comeback effort would be required, as the Ducks jumped out to an early lead on Troy Terry's team-leading 14th goal of the season and never looked back.

"I thought we really controlled the game in the first," Terry said. "They have good players and in the second period they got a little more chances and it felt like we let our foot off the gas a little bit. Coming into the third, I thought we didn’t sit back and try to defend, we were still attacking their net. It helps

when you have [John Gibson] in your net."

"I think we got off to a great start and we had the most energy," winger Frank Vatrano added. "Obviously, we had a tough last trip, getting in late, but we knew they were tired too so we needed to get off to a good start. I think the second period got away from us, but we had a great third period closing them out. It was a great team effort tonight."