Preview: Ducks Host Division Rival Golden Knights Tonight at Honda Center

2024-25_ADHC_Gameday_TWTFB_1920x1080 6

The Ducks get back to work with the fifth of a six-game homestand tonight, hosting the division rival Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS

Anaheim takes the ice Wednesday night looking to build on a resounding 4-2 victory over Columbus on Sunday. The Ducks jumped out to an early lead in the first period on a connection by linemates Cutter Gauthier and Brett Leason, and would add a big insurance marker midway through the third on Leo Carlsson's fifth goal of the season - all helping to snap a four-game losing skid.

"I think in the last four games, going back to Chicago, were all kind of template games for us, how we’re supposed to play," head coach Greg Cronin said. "Shot volume wasn’t as much tonight as it was against Chicago and Minnesota but I thought we had some decent zone time. You know, we got caught out in the second period there for that long shift, but I thought they did a good job keeping the shots to the outside and when they did get their chances, [John Gibson] did a great job."

Highlights from Anaheim's 4-2 win over Columbus

Gibson was strong between the pipes in his season debut, stopping 38-of-40 Columbus shots and pulling within 12 wins of matching J.S. Giguere for the most in Ducks history.

"He was great," Cronin said. "He hasn’t played in a long time. I think in the first period, his movement was a bit sloppy, then you could see as the game went on his movement got more precise."

"[I felt] pretty good," Gibson said. "I kind of played catch up a lot of training camp and the last few weeks, but I got to give credit to the guys. There were guys coming on early, staying after, shooting on me, helping get the work to prepare to get back into game speed. I felt pretty good as the game went on and it was a good team effort."

Despite a Columbus goal cutting Anaheim's lead back to one later in the third, Gibson and the Ducks felt encouraged by the group's effort to defend in the game's final moments.

"I think they did a really good job clearing the rebounds out when there was rebounds and not letting anything back door," Gibson said. "[Columbus] has some big guys, so just kind of blocking out in front and making a clear lane for me to see the puck."

"Every time we had a long zone time, Gibby stood in there really well and I thought the guys handled it well," added defenseman Jackson LaCombe. "When we had our opportunities, we struck too, so I thought we handled it great."

Now looking for consecutive wins for the first time this season, Anaheim's lineup will include some changes tonight after the club announced a series of roster moves Wednesday morning - recalling center Jansen Harkins and defenseman Drew Helleson, while placing Cam Fowler and Robby Fabbri on Injured Reserve.

Harkins, who made his Ducks debut in October at Colorado, co-leads the American Hockey League in points and assists this season.

Meanwhile on the other bench tonight at Honda Center is a Golden Knights team right in the thick of the race for the Pacific Division crown, but coming off a pair of setbacks to Seattle and Carolina.

“Some of our veteran guys didn't have the 'A' game in terms of transition and execution. I thought they were fumbling some pucks,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told NHL.com's Paul Delos Santos after Monday's loss to the Hurricanes. “So they could have been better and would have needed to be better. But again, I think it was a team loss, to be honest with you.”

Anaheim and Vegas met once already this season, the Ducks' second game of the year, back in October at T-Mobile Arena. The Ducks tied the game at one late in the first period that night on Troy Terry's breakaway goal, but could not hold find the go-ahead goal in what became a 3-1 defeat.

"The first period was terrific," Cronin said of that game. "That’s the way we are supposed to play. In the second period, we kept turning pucks over. Over and over again. When that happens, you end up defending most of the period. Then you get tired legs. Then you can’t really counterattack. We got caught in that spin cycle the whole second period.”

Vegas (9-4-2, 20 points) sits second in the Pacific Division.

News Feed

Ducks Recall Two Players from AHL San Diego, Place Fowler, Fabbri on IR

Recap: Ducks Down Blue Jackets 4-2 in Gibson's Season Debut

Preview: Ducks Battle Blue Jackets on Military Appreciation Night at Honda Center

Recap: Slow Start Dooms Ducks in 5-2 Loss to Wild

All-Female Team to Rappel From Rafters at Honda Center in Honor of Ducks Military Appreciation Night Sunday

Preview: Ducks Feeling Wild on Friday Night at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Can't Hold Early Lead in 5-1 Loss to Canucks

Preview: Ducks Host Canucks on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Honda Center

Ducks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented by UCI Health Tuesday Night at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Blackhawks

Preview: Ducks Open Six-Game Homestand, Host Blackhawks Tonight at Honda Center

Ducks Assign Luneau to San Diego

Recap: Ducks Grab a Point Behind Dostal's 44 Saves, Fall 2-1 in OT to Pens

Ducks to Host Día De Muertos Celebration Presented by Southern California McDonald’s This Sunday

A Closer Look: Brian Dumoulin

Preview: Ducks Cap Eastern Road Trip Tonight in Pittsburgh

Recap: Dostal, Hot Power Play Help Ducks to 3-1 Win over Isles

Preview: Ducks on the Island Tonight Looking for Bounce-Back Win