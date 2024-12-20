Preview: Ducks Shoot for Third Straight Win, Host Avs at Honda Center

The win also marked another big night for Vatrano, who now co-leads the team in goals, with Terry, and ranks second in scoring.

"It’s no secret how good of a shooter he is, but the little things that he does just makes me and [Ryan Strome's] life easier," Terry said. "That was his stick at the end, too, that got a piece of it. Everything he does, his forechecking, he gets pucks back for me, he creates space for me, he’s physical. He’s really the perfect teammate, honestly. I mean, he blocks shots, he hits, he skates hard and I think he had a lot of good karma coming his way because maybe they weren’t going in at the start of the year. It’s good to see some bounce his way."

Meanwhile on the bench tonight is a Colorado team on the second half of a back-to-back after earning a 4-2 win last night in San Jose. The Avs trailed 2-1 early in the third period, but would get a power-play goal from Mikko Rantanen and a pair at even-strength from Joel Kiviranta to earn the club's 19th win of the season.

"First period, especially, I thought we were shooting the puck, created lots of chances," Colorado coach Jared Bednar told NHL.com's Max Miller. "Second period wasn't as good. I thought they took it over a little bit in the second. But I liked our third again. I thought we got back to what we were doing in the first period. I thought our penalty kill [came] up huge."

Colorado (19-15-0, 38 points) sits fourth in the Central Division.