Preview: Ducks Continue Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

"We were just OK the first couple periods," head coach Greg Cronin said. "They played a simple game, getting it deep, getting it back and chucking pucks to the net. I thought they controlled the play because of that...In the second period, we kind of did the same thing to them that they did to us. It's a good teaching moment for the group."

Anaheim's lineup will again shift from Sunday's group as the club continues to get its NHL veterans into the mix before Oct. 12th's season opener in San Jose. Tonight's projected lineup includes veteran defenseman Brian Dumoulin making his unofficial Ducks debut as well as youngsters Olen Zellweger and Tristan Luneau on the backend. Anaheim will also shake up its veteran forward lines for the first time in training camp, with Trevor Zegras, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome among those expected to play tonight.

"These next few games, we'll manage that and see what combinations will work," Cronin said. "We've kept the same guys together in training camp, in terms of the NHL guys in the lineup. We'll start to move more of the NHL guys through the lineup [for games three and four] and then hopefully settle in for five and six."

The Ducks now sit 1-1-1 in the preseason, with games remaining against the Kings, Sharks and Utah Hockey Club.

On the other side, the Kings head south at 2-0-1 in the exhibition season. Following tonight's game, LA will embark on a nearly three-week road trip, playing two preseason games in Quebec before beginning the 2024-25 season with seven straight road outings.