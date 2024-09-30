Preview: Ducks Continue Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

The Ducks will resume their preseason preparations for the 2024-25 campaign tonight on home ice, hosting the rival Los Angeles Kings at Honda Center.
PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / KCOP | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS
Tonight's game marks the first Ducks broadcast on Victory+ and KCOP Channel 13 (FOX 11 Plus). All local games starting this season will be available to stream on Victory+, a free direct-to-consumer streaming service created for Ducks fans by A Parent Media Co Inc while FOX 11 Plus will air 65 Ducks game on over-the-air television. As a result, locally broadcast Ducks games will be available to 100% of the Los Angeles regional market, entirely free to all fans. For more information on how to watch the Ducks this season, click here.
The Ducks return home tonight for the second of consecutive exhibition meetings with the Kings after falling 3-2 to their Southern California rival Sunday at Toyota Arena in Ontario.