Preview: Ducks Continue Homestand, Host Pens Tonight at Honda Center

The Ducks will get back to work tonight in search of a bounce-back win, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins at Honda Center.
PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS
Anaheim continues its three-game homestand after a second consecutive loss to the defending champion Panthers, a 5-2 defeat Tuesday in the return from a season-long road trip. The Ducks trailed by just one after an eventful two periods, but would see the scoring chances dwindle late against a stingy, veteran Florida defense.
"The first period, we had some jump and they got some quick goals," Cronin said. "I think [Mason McTavish’s] goal got us back into it. I thought the second period was great. We had the puck most of the period, felt there was a lot of momentum going into the third period. I felt really confident. We were skating well in the second and generated some quality chances.
"But I think the first goal...It was an odd play and I think that was kind of like a punch in the mouth and they tack on the other one three minutes later. We have got to find a way to keep battling. I thought there was a little bit of a lull there. We just got to battle, we got to keep playing, you got to keep battling, it doesn’t matter what the score is. And that was it. They got two quick goals and I think that just took some steam out of us."