Preview: Ducks Continue Homestand, Host Pens Tonight at Honda Center

The loss dropped 18-23-6 on the season and 1-5-2 in its last eight games, a frustrating turn for a team that felt it was playing its best hockey at the turn of the New Year.

"As far as the bench mark games go, we have had a lot of them," Cronin said. "Going back to the Winnipegs, the Edmontons, the Colorados, the (New) Jersey games. We have been in these games and I thought in Florida we played well. That game could have gone either way, they had two goals and we had breakaways [where] we didn’t score and didn’t capitalize. I mean we are right there and we got to bounce back quickly and get ready for Pittsburgh."

Anaheim did welcome forward Trevor Zegras back to the lineup on Tuesday after the 23-year-old forward missed six weeks with a torn meniscus. Zegras skated on left wing alongside Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn, and led the team with four shots on net.

"I felt good," Zegras said. "Surprisingly a lot better than I thought just in terms of pace of the game and how my body felt. I think I give a lot of credit to the training staff and the guys behind the scenes that helped me get to that point because it felt pretty seamless."

The Ducks hope Zegras' return will help spark a struggling offense that's scored just 12 goals during that eight-game skid. Anaheim remains undefeated in regulation this season when scoring at least three goals, but has done so in only 19 of the club's 47 games.

"I thought we had a lot of zone time," Zegras said of Tuesday's game. "Had them in their end for good periods of time and and it's tough when you don't capitalize."

The Ducks now welcome a Pittsburgh squad midway through its own season-long road trip, a seven-game trek still headed for Seattle, San Jose and Utah. The Pens downed the Kings on Monday in convincing fashion, jumping out to an early two-goal lead and cruising to a 5-1 victory.

"I thought we took it to them the entire night,” goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic told NHL.com's Dan Greenspan postgame. “We played on top of them... We weren't giving them any offense, which goes a long way in being able to maintain momentum, because once you start turning the puck over and kind of giving them easy offense, it's easy for them to start getting confidence and building some momentum.”

The Pens also earned an OT victory in the season's first meeting with the Ducks, a 2-1 final back in October at PPG Paints Arena. Sidney Crosby scored the game-winning goal that night, capitalizing on an Anaheim turnover in the defensive zone.

Pittsburgh (20-21-8, 48 points) sits seventh in the Metropolitan Division, four points back of a Wild Card position.