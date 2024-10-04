Preview: Ducks Close 2024 Preseason Tonight in San Jose

The Ducks will reach the end of the 2024 preseason on the road in San Jose, facing off with the Sharks on tonight at SAP Center.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | WATCH: ANAHEIMDUCKS.COM | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

A live stream of tonight's game will be available exclusively on AnaheimDucks.com and the Ducks screen of the NHL/Ducks app shortly prior to puck drop. Tonight's game cannot be viewed on Victory+. For more information on where to watch the Ducks this season, click here.

Anaheim meets San Jose tonight for the third time in six preseason games, thus far split evenly with a pair of road victories. The Ducks sit at 2-2-1 in the exhibition season, heading to tonight's finale, looking to build on a strong 5-2 win over Utah on Wednesday.

"It's kind of coming together," winger Alex Killorn said. "We had it closer to what's probably going to be our lineup. It was a pretty good game. There were moments in the second period where they took it to us but we did produce when we had to in big times."