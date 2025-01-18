Preview: Ducks Cap Season-Long Road Trip Today vs. Defending Champs

The Ducks remain undefeated in regulation when scoring at least three goals this season.

Anaheim now heads across the Sunshine State for the start of a rare home-and-home set between two teams on opposite coasts, as the Ducks and Panthers will meet again Tuesday over 2,000 miles away in California's Orange County.

Tonight's game also marks a second trip back to Florida for Ducks captain Radko Gudas, who played for the Panthers from 2020-2023 and helped the club to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

“He’s an awesome guy,” forward Sam Bennett told the Panthers' Jameson Olive. “He’s one of my favorite teammates ever. Happy he got that acknowledgement [as captain] as a great leader. He was awesome. Definitely enjoyed having him.”

The Panthers enter play Saturday with losses in three of their last four games, most recently a 5-2 defeat to Detroit on Thursday, amidst special team's troubles.

“We have to stay out of the box," winger Evan Rodrigues said. "The past six or seven games, we have been taking quite a bit of penalties. That cost us tonight. Even strength we played well; special teams won them the game.”

Florida (26-17-3, 55 points) sits second in the Atlantic Division, three points back of first-place Toronto.