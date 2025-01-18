Preview: Ducks Cap Season-Long Road Trip Today vs. Defending Champs

The Ducks will conclude a six-game road trip this afternoon with a tough test in South Florida, facing off with the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.
PUCK DROP: 3 P.M. PT | WATCH: VICTORY+ | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER
Anaheim hits the road trip finale after a valiant effort Thursday night in Tampa, twice rallying from one-goal deficits to force overtime and earn a point before falling in a shootout.
"It was a great effort," said winger Robby Fabbri, who pulled the Ducks even in the third period with his seventh goal of the season. "We never changed the way we played the whole game. These are fun games, coming into these buildings, playing these great teams and sticking with them. We gave ourselves a chance to win. Unfortunately, just came up a little short."