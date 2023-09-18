Preview: Ducks Cap Rookie Faceoff Slate Today vs. Kings

News Feed

Ducks vs. Avalanche Rookie Faceoff Live Stream

LIVE STREAM: Ducks vs. Avalanche at the Rookie Faceoff Tournament
Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23

Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23
Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details
McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center

McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center
Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium

Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium
Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13
Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego
Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings

Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings
Beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season, Goettl will serve as the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream, the most comprehensive audio network in the NHL

Ducks Announce Goettl as New Official Partner
Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo

Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo
SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts

SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts
'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut

'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut
Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract

Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract
Ducks, All-Star Winger Terry Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract

Ducks, All-Star Winger Terry Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract
Ducks Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule & Giveaway Schedule

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule & Giveaway Schedule
Etem Swaps Skates for Headset in Joining Ducks Audio Booth

Etem Swaps Skates for Headset in Joining Ducks Audio Booth
'He Knows How to Win': Gaucher Emerges as Future Leader of Young Ducks

'He Knows How to Win': Gaucher Emerges as Future Leader of Young Ducks
Ducks to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ducks to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Preview: Ducks Cap Rookie Faceoff Slate Today vs. Kings

By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks will conclude their 2023 Rookie Faceoff schedule this afternoon, taking on the Los Angeles Kings at City National Arena.

With a 4-2 win over Vegas Friday followed by Sunday's 5-3 loss to Colorado, Anaheim sits at 1-1-0 heading to the tournament finale and 13-2-3 at the annual event since 2016.

Carey Terrance, one of Anaheim's three second-round picks at this summer's NHL Draft, leads the club in tournament scoring after a three-point performance Saturday. Nathan Gaucher, Nikita Nesterenko, Leo Carlsson, Jackson LaCombe and Tristan Luneau all have two points in as many games.

Despite the setback Sunday, Anaheim turned in another sturdy defensive performance and has now allowed a tournament-low 49 shots on net through two games. The club has iced nine defensemen across its first two games, including the first appearances by 2023 draft picks Konnor Smith, Vojtech Port and Rodwin Dionicio.

Calle Clang and Gage Alexander have split the first two games in net for the Ducks, with Clang earning the victory over Vegas on Friday.

Today's game will be streamed live on AnaheimDucks.com and the Ducks screen of the NHL app.