Preview: Ducks Cap Rookie Faceoff Slate Today vs. Kings

The Ducks will conclude their 2023 Rookie Faceoff schedule this afternoon, taking on the Los Angeles Kings at City National Arena.

With a 4-2 win over Vegas Friday followed by Sunday's 5-3 loss to Colorado, Anaheim sits at 1-1-0 heading to the tournament finale and 13-2-3 at the annual event since 2016.

Carey Terrance, one of Anaheim's three second-round picks at this summer's NHL Draft, leads the club in tournament scoring after a three-point performance Saturday. Nathan Gaucher, Nikita Nesterenko, Leo Carlsson, Jackson LaCombe and Tristan Luneau all have two points in as many games.

Despite the setback Sunday, Anaheim turned in another sturdy defensive performance and has now allowed a tournament-low 49 shots on net through two games. The club has iced nine defensemen across its first two games, including the first appearances by 2023 draft picks Konnor Smith, Vojtech Port and Rodwin Dionicio.

Calle Clang and Gage Alexander have split the first two games in net for the Ducks, with Clang earning the victory over Vegas on Friday.

Today's game will be streamed live on AnaheimDucks.com and the Ducks screen of the NHL app.