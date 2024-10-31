Preview: Ducks Cap Eastern Road Trip Tonight in Pittsburgh

The Ducks will visit the Steel City tonight for the finale of a four-game road trip, taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
PUCK DROP: 4 P.M. PT | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER
Anaheim looks to head home with a .500 trip after an encouraging 3-1 win over the New York Islanders Tuesday night on Long Island. The Ducks rode a hot power play, with goals from Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry, and another stellar performance in net from Lukas Dostal, improving to 4-4-1 on the young season.
"It was a better effort, still some things we can clean up...but for the most part I thought we kept them to the outside," Troy Terry said. "I'm proud of how the guys came out. We have a chance to go .500 on this road trip now."
"We did a great job [defending the lead]," head coach Greg Cronin said. "With about five minutes to go, we went down to three lines. I think there was a very mechanical, reliable and predictable way we were playing. I don't think they had many [scoring chances] at that point. That's what you want to do when you're trying to defend a lead. We had the right people out there and we did a good job."