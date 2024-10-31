Preview: Ducks Cap Eastern Road Trip Tonight in Pittsburgh

Dostal was again terrific between the pipes for Anaheim, turning aside 40-of-41 New York shots for his fourth win of the year.

"I've seen it with him since his first year here," Terry said. "It's his work ethic. He's a bit of a hockey nerd. He loves the game. He loves to work on his craft. There aren't many guys I'm more proud of than him, with how he's handled himself. He's gotten his chance and he's been our best player by a mile.

"He makes us feel comfortable back there. We can't keep relying on him so much but he's doing a great job."

Anaheim converted twice on the man advantage for the second time in four games, showing some consistency on a power play unit that saw a slow start to the season.

"We're supporting each other, even when it goes off the rails a little bit," Terry said. "It's about knowing we have three or four in the battle and knowing where your releases are. We're getting more plays around the net...loosening up the grip a little bit and a little more confident around the net."

Now on to Pittsburgh for the trek's final stop, the Ducks are the next team in town after a highly emotional evening a couple nights ago - legendary goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury's likely final game at his original NHL home.

The 39-year-old Fleury, Pittsburgh's first overall selection in the 2003 NHL Draft and a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pens, is the club's all-time leader in games played, wins and shutouts.

His parting gift Tuesday night was a 5-3 win over his old friends, backed by a pair of Frederick Gaudreau goals bookending the first intermission.

“I think it’s a number of things, but it starts with the decisions we make with the puck because I think we put ourselves and our teammates in very difficult spots,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan told NHL.com's Wes Corsby. “The first step in becoming a solid team defensively is managing the puck appropriately. Otherwise, you’re inviting easy offense.”

Pittsburgh (3-7-1, seven points) sits last in the Metropolitan Division.