Preview: Ducks Battle Stars Tonight in Dallas

The goal snapped a 15-game drought for Gauthier to open the season, despite his 35 shots on net, but head coach Greg Cronin said Gauthier's commitment to developing his off-puck game was emblematic of the culture the team is trying to build.

"The whole bench was excited for him," Cronin said. "I mean, he’s been pounding pucks and to his credit, he’s been moved down in the lineup to try and simplify his game and get a little more fourth-line habits and more of a checking kind of commitment. Again, we always talk about changing the value system to give guys kind of a reset on what they’re focusing on instead of just scoring goals and I think he fed off of that and that line with him and [Johnston] and I thought [Harkins] was terrific. Then we moved hm onto the third line and the whole time he’s been doing this, he’s been positive, supporting his teammates, no sulking, practicing hard. I love talking about stories like that because they’re a reflection of the culture we’re trying to build here."

"Obviously this is the best league in the world and you don’t have a lot of time and space," added Gauthier. "I think the biggest thing I notice is when to manage the puck, when to make the right play when I have some time and when I gotta keep it simple and get it deep or get on the forecheck. So I think a little bit of just adjusting to the speed and how good guys are and the defenseman gaps have been the biggest transitions for me."

Gauthier's goal gave the Ducks the lead in the third, powering a comeback win that would push the team's record to 6-8-2 on the season.

"[Assistant coach Tim Army] watches up above, it’s such an unemotional view of the game, it’s very tactical, I think it’s a more honest view of what you see on the bench," Cronin said. "He had come down after the first period and there was a little bit of, kind of a little bit of a stink because we gave up, it was an awkward goal. We cheated into the corner and gave them kind of an open net goal at the end of that 5-on-3. So I think guys were feeling a bit down and he was really adamant about saying, ‘Hey we played a heck of a period.’

"He went in there and shared that with the players and told them why, the fact that we were getting pucks deep, we were hunting pucks down, getting quality chances and then, you know, it reminded them like because we’ve been talking about this all year about making a commitment to play a certain way and then if you keep playing that way over time, you’re gonna get your chances, you’re gonna get rewarded."