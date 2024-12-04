Preview: Ducks Battle Golden Knights Tonight at Honda Center

The Ducks continue a four-game homestand tonight against a division rival, hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center.
PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP 11) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS
Anaheim gets back to work after a shootout win Sunday over the Senators, sparked by three-point nights from Frank Vatrano and Troy Terry. The back-and-forth battle saw the Sens thrice respond to one-goal deficits to force OT, but the Ducks would earn the extra point in the skills session with consecutive goals by Terry and Trevor Zegras.
"We have an identity as a team now," Terry said of the win. "But within that identity, I think we’ve got the skill to play kind of an open game. [Ottawa is] a very good rush hockey team and they are gonna be up and down the ice. Managing the game a little differently than say when we were playing LA last game and it’s more physical in the corners, pucks along the wall and into the net. As a young team, it’s just about learning how to play in those different games."
The win gave Anaheim points in six of its last eight games (5-2-1) and seven of its last ten outings (6-3-1). The Ducks now sit sixth in the Pacific Division by point percentage (.500).