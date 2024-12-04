Preview: Ducks Battle Golden Knights Tonight at Honda Center

"At the start of the year, we were doing OK wins and losses wise but it just felt like we weren't quite there as a team in terms of how we wanted to play," Terry said. "I feel like we've really developed an identity. When you're playing well, it's fun to come to the rink every day. Frank Vatrano is scoring so he's fun to be around (laughs)...It gets easier when you're playing well. It's a fun group to be a part of right now."

Vatrano and Terry are certainly scoring, combining with linemate Ryan Strome for eight points in the win on Sunday and 15 points total in the last four contests.

"I think we have been good all year," Vatrano said after his two-goal night. "I think we are finally starting to get rewarded for the things we are doing. I think the biggest thing for us is that we know where each other is gonna be. We’re always playing in sync and we know where our outs are. So it’s not like we are trying to out skill teams we are just trying to out smart them and just play the right way. It is good to see us getting on the score sheet and we’re getting wins because of it too, so it’s been good."

Added Terry, "I think whether the results are there or not, some games we make more plays than others, but every game I think we are just doing things the right way. Just trying to support each other, focus on the little things, and you know there is a stretch there where it felt like we were creating a lot that weren’t going in. Obviously, our luck kind of changed tonight and for Frankie, it’s great to see him score like he is. So, I think we are all different players and compliment each other well."