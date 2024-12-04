Preview: Ducks Battle Golden Knights Tonight at Honda Center

2024-25_ADHC_Gameday_TWTFB_1920x1080 16

The Ducks continue a four-game homestand tonight against a division rival, hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP 11) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS

Anaheim gets back to work after a shootout win Sunday over the Senators, sparked by three-point nights from Frank Vatrano and Troy Terry. The back-and-forth battle saw the Sens thrice respond to one-goal deficits to force OT, but the Ducks would earn the extra point in the skills session with consecutive goals by Terry and Trevor Zegras.

"We have an identity as a team now," Terry said of the win. "But within that identity, I think we’ve got the skill to play kind of an open game. [Ottawa is] a very good rush hockey team and they are gonna be up and down the ice. Managing the game a little differently than say when we were playing LA last game and it’s more physical in the corners, pucks along the wall and into the net. As a young team, it’s just about learning how to play in those different games."

The win gave Anaheim points in six of its last eight games (5-2-1) and seven of its last ten outings (6-3-1). The Ducks now sit sixth in the Pacific Division by point percentage (.500).

Highlights from Anaheim's shootout win over Ottawa

"At the start of the year, we were doing OK wins and losses wise but it just felt like we weren't quite there as a team in terms of how we wanted to play," Terry said. "I feel like we've really developed an identity. When you're playing well, it's fun to come to the rink every day. Frank Vatrano is scoring so he's fun to be around (laughs)...It gets easier when you're playing well. It's a fun group to be a part of right now."

Vatrano and Terry are certainly scoring, combining with linemate Ryan Strome for eight points in the win on Sunday and 15 points total in the last four contests.

"I think we have been good all year," Vatrano said after his two-goal night. "I think we are finally starting to get rewarded for the things we are doing. I think the biggest thing for us is that we know where each other is gonna be. We’re always playing in sync and we know where our outs are. So it’s not like we are trying to out skill teams we are just trying to out smart them and just play the right way. It is good to see us getting on the score sheet and we’re getting wins because of it too, so it’s been good."

Added Terry, "I think whether the results are there or not, some games we make more plays than others, but every game I think we are just doing things the right way. Just trying to support each other, focus on the little things, and you know there is a stretch there where it felt like we were creating a lot that weren’t going in. Obviously, our luck kind of changed tonight and for Frankie, it’s great to see him score like he is. So, I think we are all different players and compliment each other well."

Troy Terry, Frank Vatrano on Anaheim's shootout win over Ottawa

Still just 23 games into the season, the Ducks now turn their attention to a third meeting with Vegas, hoping to flip the script from a pair of close losses in the first two matchups. The Golden Knights visit Orange County with points in seven of their last 10 games, including a 1-0 shutout win over the rival Edmonton Oilers last night in Sin City.

“It was a good defensive game by both sides, so I think we got a little lucky with our goal there, and a 1-0 game feels like a 2003 throwback,” Vegas goaltender Adin Hill told NHL.com's Paul Delos Santos. “It was a fun game out there. They got some shots and some chances, but you know they're going to come out hard there. I thought our guys did a great job kind of keeping them to the outside. Of course they're going to get a couple looks, but I thought we did an unbelievable job. I thought it was one of our best defensive efforts of the season.”

Vegas (16-7-3, 35 points) leads the Pacific Division.

