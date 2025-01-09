Preview: Ducks Battle Fowler, Blues Tonight in St. Louis

The Ducks will kick off a season-long six-game road trip tonight against a familiar face, taking on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.
PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. PT | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER
Anaheim hits the road with points in five of its last six games after a tough 3-2 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. The Ducks once again rallied from a third-period deficit, tying the game with 13 minutes to go in regulation on a power-play goal from Mason McTavish, but would fall in the extra session on an absurdly bad bounce - a clearing attempt off the boards that somehow carromed over the net and right to the open Jonathan Huberdeau for a tap-in game-winner.
"It was a tight-checking, playoff type of game," head coach Greg Cronin said. "The crowd was awesome. [The Flames] came out early, they had like eight shots to none. They put everything deep and threw it to the net, I think it was a good strategy. After we got through that, it was just a back and forth game. I really felt we were gonna tie it, I think we could’ve shot the puck way more than we did and it’s unfortunate the way it ended."