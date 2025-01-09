Preview: Ducks Battle Fowler, Blues Tonight in St. Louis

Added Alex Killorn, who scored his eighth goal of the season in the loss, "I think the beginning of the game was tough for us, but we found our way [later] in the first period and throughout the game. Good of us to get a point out of it...I love the fact that every game we play in, we're in. There haven't been many games where we're in a third period, we're looking up and looking at a score that we can't come back from. A lot of times, we're right in the mix."

The loss dropped Anaheim to 17-18-5 on the season, seven points back of the Western Conference's second Wild Card berth.

The Ducks now head to St. Louis to meet an old friend for the first time - defenseman Cam Fowler, who was dealt to the Blues in December. Fowler, Anaheim's all-time leader in games played, points, goals and assists by a defenseman, has collected nine points and +3 rating in his first 12 games with St. Louis.

"Those are some of those best friends over there [with the Ducks]," Fowler said with a smile this morning. "Obviously, it's been a transition for me, but I'm making new friendships here and we have a great group of guys here. It's going to be a unique experience for me lining up on the other side of those guys. I'm going to try to do it with a smile on my face and enjoy it, and then get a chance to catch up with some of them after the game.

"There are going to be emotions that come with playing. It's not going to feel like a normal game and [I] just have to understand that. I just have to soak it all in as much as I can."