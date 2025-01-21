Preview: Ducks Back on Home Ice, Ready for Rematch vs. Panthers

By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks will return to home ice tonight for the west coast half of a home-and-home set with the defending champs, hosting the Florida Panthers at Honda Center.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS

Anaheim tonight looks to turn the page on a disappointing 1-4-1 road trip that ended Saturday with a 3-0 shutout loss to the Panthers, continuing the club's recent offensive struggles.

"I thought the first two periods were hard-fought periods, we just have a hard time scoring goals," head coach Greg Cronin said. “Guys are getting chances, we had multiple breakaways again. Once they got up 2-0, they are a Stanley Cup team built around their defensive strength and keeping pucks to the outside, so we didn’t get much going in the third period."

The loss dropped the Ducks to 18-22-6 on the season, nine points back of a Western Conference Wild Card position.

Gudas on Anaheim's 3-0 loss to Florida

"[The last few games of the road trip] were close games, and it is just unfortunate we couldn’t score,” Ducka captain Radko Gudas said. “It was hard mentally, but the guys were battling to the end. We have some things to work on, score some more goals too...We don't necessarily feel good about ourselves, but we feel good about our effort."

Added Cronin, "I've liked the way we've played. We're playing hard. We're just coming up empty in some of the games. We're playing well but the puck is not going in."

The Ducks return home now without the services of defensively-minded centerman Isac Lundestrom, who was injured Saturday by a knee-on-knee check from Florida's Sam Reinhart behind the net. Lundestrom did not return to the game and his recovery timeline is yet to be announced. Reinhart, who leads the Panthers with 27 goals and 51 points on the season, was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for the hit, but was not subject to further discipline and will play tonight for Florida.

But while Lundestrom exits the lineup, it could be one in, one out for the Ducks up front with Trevor Zegras seemingly nearing his return. Zegras, out of action since tearing his meniscus in early December, skated with the team Monday morning at Great Park Ice on a line with Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn.

Zegras would be a welcome addition to a struggling Ducks power play, which hasn't scored in the last six games.

Cronin on road trip, loss to Florida

"We have to get the power play going," Cronin said. "When you get a five-minute major like that and you don't score, usually it's a bad omen. We've got to get it going. When you get goals on the power play, it leads to confidence at 5-on-5, too."

On the other side tonight, the Panthers visit California's Orange County to kick off a four-game western road trip that also includes stops in Los Angeles, San Jose and Vegas.

Florida (27-17-3, 57 points) sits second in the Atlantic Division.

