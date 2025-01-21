Preview: Ducks Back on Home Ice, Ready for Rematch vs. Panthers

"[The last few games of the road trip] were close games, and it is just unfortunate we couldn’t score,” Ducka captain Radko Gudas said. “It was hard mentally, but the guys were battling to the end. We have some things to work on, score some more goals too...We don't necessarily feel good about ourselves, but we feel good about our effort."

Added Cronin, "I've liked the way we've played. We're playing hard. We're just coming up empty in some of the games. We're playing well but the puck is not going in."

The Ducks return home now without the services of defensively-minded centerman Isac Lundestrom, who was injured Saturday by a knee-on-knee check from Florida's Sam Reinhart behind the net. Lundestrom did not return to the game and his recovery timeline is yet to be announced. Reinhart, who leads the Panthers with 27 goals and 51 points on the season, was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for the hit, but was not subject to further discipline and will play tonight for Florida.

But while Lundestrom exits the lineup, it could be one in, one out for the Ducks up front with Trevor Zegras seemingly nearing his return. Zegras, out of action since tearing his meniscus in early December, skated with the team Monday morning at Great Park Ice on a line with Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn.

Zegras would be a welcome addition to a struggling Ducks power play, which hasn't scored in the last six games.