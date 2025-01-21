Preview: Ducks Back on Home Ice, Ready for Rematch vs. Panthers

The Ducks will return to home ice tonight for the west coast half of a home-and-home set with the defending champs, hosting the Florida Panthers at Honda Center.
PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS
Anaheim tonight looks to turn the page on a disappointing 1-4-1 road trip that ended Saturday with a 3-0 shutout loss to the Panthers, continuing the club's recent offensive struggles.
"I thought the first two periods were hard-fought periods, we just have a hard time scoring goals," head coach Greg Cronin said. “Guys are getting chances, we had multiple breakaways again. Once they got up 2-0, they are a Stanley Cup team built around their defensive strength and keeping pucks to the outside, so we didn’t get much going in the third period."
The loss dropped the Ducks to 18-22-6 on the season, nine points back of a Western Conference Wild Card position.