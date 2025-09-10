Know Before You Go Accordion

There are many events happening at Great Park this weekend that so you if you are planning attending one of the Golden State Rookie Faceoff games please plan ahead.

Give yourself plenty of time and get to Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena early.

Between the Rinks Restaurant in Great Park Ice is offering all fans attending the games a 10% discount (Pre / Post Game Only) by showing their ticket.

SEATING

For all games seating is GA.

PARKING

Parking is complimentary at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena but will be very limited due to the Golden State Rookie Faceoff games from September 12-14 and other programming at the facility.

Friday, September 12

Overflow parking will be available in Great Park Parking Lot 2 across the street from Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena. However, beginning at 3:00pm cars will be charged for parking the due to Kolohe Kai concert happening at Great Park Live that start at 6:15pm.

Parking Cost:

Lot 2 Parking General - $10 + Fees Premium - $20 + Fees General - $15 + Fees Premium - $25 + Fees

Advanced Online Purchase

Day of On-Line or On-Site

Saturday, September 13

Overflow parking will be available in Great Park Parking Lot 2 across the street from Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena. Parking is complimentary up till 3:00pm. Kolohe Kai will again be performing at Great Park Live that start at 6:15pm. Following the Sharks vs Kings game cars must be removed from Lot 2.

Sunday, September 14

Overflow parking will be complimentary in Great Park Parking Lots 0, 1 & 2 but will be based one a first come first served basis due to the Fiesta Latina en Irvine happening from 11:00am-4:00pm within Great Park.

BAG POLICY