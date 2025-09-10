Know Before You Go Accordion

Know Before You Go
There are many events happening at Great Park this weekend that so you if you are planning attending one of the Golden State Rookie Faceoff games please plan ahead.
- Give yourself plenty of time and get to Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena early.
- Between the Rinks Restaurant in Great Park Ice is offering all fans attending the games a 10% discount (Pre / Post Game Only) by showing their ticket.
SEATING
- For all games seating is GA.
PARKING
Parking is complimentary at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena but will be very limited due to the Golden State Rookie Faceoff games from September 12-14 and other programming at the facility.
Friday, September 12
Overflow parking will be available in Great Park Parking Lot 2 across the street from Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena. However, beginning at 3:00pm cars will be charged for parking the due to Kolohe Kai concert happening at Great Park Live that start at 6:15pm.
Parking Cost:
Lot 2 Parking
- General - $10 + Fees
Premium - $20 + Fees
General - $15 + Fees
- Premium - $25 + Fees
- Day of On-Line or On-Site
Saturday, September 13
Overflow parking will be available in Great Park Parking Lot 2 across the street from Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena. Parking is complimentary up till 3:00pm. Kolohe Kai will again be performing at Great Park Live that start at 6:15pm. Following the Sharks vs Kings game cars must be removed from Lot 2.
Sunday, September 14
Overflow parking will be complimentary in Great Park Parking Lots 0, 1 & 2 but will be based one a first come first served basis due to the Fiesta Latina en Irvine happening from 11:00am-4:00pm within Great Park.
BAG POLICY
- In compliance with NHL’s bag policy, all bags and purses must be no larger than 4 in. x 6 in. x 1.5 in. to be permitted at the games and are subject to manual inspection.
- Clear bags must also fit within these dimensions.
- All other purses/bags/clutches will not be permitted.
- Backpacks of any size are not permitted