Honda Center Announces Exciting New Features for the 2024-25 NHL Season

As the Ducks get ready for another action-packed season, Honda Center is thrilled to reveal a series of new enhancements and experiences for guests to enjoy. From cutting-edge technology and exciting new food options to ongoing arena upgrades, here’s what fans can expect for the 2024-2025 NHL season at Honda Center:

Upcoming Honda Center Enhancements

Over the next three years, Honda Center will undergo exciting renovations to elevate the guest experience and seamlessly integrate with the future OCVIBE entertainment district right outside its doors. Key elements of this significant project will include the addition of several new hospitality amenities and design updates throughout all levels of the arena, the addition of a broad array of new premium seating options, including a new all-inclusive club on the club level, and significant enhancements to the food and beverage offerings on all three levels. Each of Honda Center’s 80 luxury suites will be renovated throughout the arena. These improvements will be completed in phases, with adjustments made during busier periods to minimize any impact on guests attending events. Once completed, Honda Center will offer even more ways to enjoy events, all while becoming part of the vibrant energy that OCVIBE brings to Anaheim.

Exciting New Concession Stands

Honda Center is introducing six new concession concepts this season:

Wild Wings: Classic and boneless chicken wing options with flavorful sauces.

Slapshot Grill: Traditional American grill favorites.

Two Sticks Teriyaki: Asian-inspired teriyaki bowls and dishes.

Blue Line Taqueria: Fresh and tasty Mexican cuisine.

Hat Trick Hawaiian BBQ: Savory Hawaiian BBQ dishes.

The Sweet Spot: A variety of desserts to satisfy every sweet craving.

New In-Game Entertainment: Projection & Laser Experience

The Anaheim Ducks will debut at the most technologically advanced game entertainment experience in professional sports at the club’s home opener on October 16 against Utah at Honda Center. Installation is complete on an upgrade to 154 lighting fixtures, including spots, beams, strobes, and lasers offering over 16 million color combinations and dynamic cutting-edge technology that offers a fully immersive experience in venue.

Included in the upgrades are 12 Christie Laser Projectors, which provide 4K clarity for epic on-ice visuals and cutting-edge 50,000-lumen RGB laser projection technology, making them the brightest in professional sports! The projection system delivers lush visuals but also real-time visualization of live game statistics on the ice.

Anaheim Ducks Rebrand

The Anaheim Ducks introduced a refreshed brand on June 26, 2024, unveiling an updated version of the classic and world-famous Ducks logo in addition to new home and road uniforms. The Anaheim Ducks are a symbol of Orange County, and the pivot to a vibrant orange with an updated, iconic logo encompasses the past, present and future of the hockey club. The new uniforms and primary mark showcase vibrant transformations paired with orange in honor of the club’s Orange County roots.

Enhanced Entry Procedures

Honda Center is now equipped with the state-of-the-art Evolv Express® metal detection system, improving guest entry and safety. This advanced system allows guests to walk through security screening single file without stopping, ensuring a faster and more efficient entry process.

Additionally, Honda Center has implemented Axess ticket scanning pedestals. Guests attending events can scan their mobile tickets and utilize the ticket pedestal for expedited entry.

Parking Advisory

As construction is underway for the first of four new multi-level parking structures for OCVIBE, parking and access have changed. Guests are strongly encouraged to pre-purchase parking online at hondacenter.com. For quick access, General Parking guests must use the Ball Road entrance. Douglass Road should be avoided for accessing general parking lots. Guests are strongly encouraged to utilize Waze for directions to Honda Center and corresponding parking lots.

Rideshare services, including Uber and Lyft, are conveniently located at the ARTIC Train Station across from Katella Avenue, providing guests with easy drop-off and pick-up points.

Brewery X Biergarten at Honda Center

Guests can now enjoy pre-game views of Anaheim from the Brewery X Biergarten patio above the South Entrance of Honda Center. Opening two hours before puck drop, the outdoor patio is accessible to all ticket holders, making it an ideal gathering place for friends to meet, grab a bite, and enjoy the venue without having to leave and re-park.

New High-Speed Wi-Fi Powered by Cox Business

Honda Center is enhancing its connectivity with upgraded Wi-Fi from Cox Business, ensuring faster and more reliable internet access for all guests. With more than 430 access points guests will be able to experience complimentary ultra-fast Wi-Fi, an enhanced app experience, streamlined venue entry, and quicker transaction time.

Revamped Honda Center + Ducks App

The revamped Honda Center + Ducks app will enhance the gameday experience for arena guests like never before. Features include ticket management, mobile food & drink ordering, parking passes, arena maps, fan loyalty rewards and more –all in one app. Stay connected to the Anaheim Ducks with real-time game updates, video highlights, breaking news, stats and more! New features include: