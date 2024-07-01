Home Opener is October 16 vs. Utah at Honda Center

The Ducks will host their 2024-25 home opener on Wednesday, Oct. 16 vs. the Utah Hockey Club. The full 2024-25 NHL schedule will be released tomorrow.

Anaheim’s 2024-25 home opener will mark the official Honda Center regular-season debut of the Ducks’ new brand evolution, including refreshed logo and new primary jersey and uniform. The new jerseys are now available for presale at AnaheimDucks.com/JerseyPresale.

