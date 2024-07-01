Home Opener is October 16 vs. Utah at Honda Center

The Ducks will host their 2024-25 home opener on Wednesday, Oct. 16 vs. the Utah Hockey Club. The full 2024-25 NHL schedule will be released tomorrow. 

Anaheim’s 2024-25 home opener will mark the official Honda Center regular-season debut of the Ducks’ new brand evolution, including refreshed logo and new primary jersey and uniform. The new jerseys are now available for presale at AnaheimDucks.com/JerseyPresale

Individual regular season and preseason tickets for all Ducks games at Honda Center will go on sale later this summer. Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Season Ticket Memberships for 2024-25 start as low as $18 per game. Membership benefits include a future game exchange program, discounts on concessions and merchandise, interest-free payment plans and the best locations. Fans can learn more about memberships by visiting AnaheimDucks.com/OAMemberships or calling 1-877-WILD-WING.

