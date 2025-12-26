Five Ducks Prospects to Participate in 2026 World Junior Championship

Ducks have five prospects representing their respective countries at the 2026 World Junior Championship

Ducks have five prospects representing their respective countries at the 2026 World Junior Championship in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minn. from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. The prospects include centers Lucas Pettersson and Eric Nilson (both Sweden), defenseman Lasse Boelius (Finland), defenseman Darels Uljanskis (Latvia) and goaltender Elijah Neuenschwander (Switzerland).

Pettersson (ANA 2nd rd., 35th overall in 2024) has scored 9-4=13 points with a +8 rating in 26 games with Brynas IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this season. He ranks tied for second among Brynas skaters in goals, third in plus/minus and sixth in scoring. Among all SHL players 20 and under, he is second in goals trailing only Anton Frondell (10 goals, selected second overall by Chicago in 2025).

Nilson (ANA 2nd rd., 45th overall in 2025) has recorded 3-3=6 points with a +4 rating in 16 games with Michigan State in his freshmen season to date.

Boelius (ANA 2nd rd., 60th overall in 2025) has recorded 1-5=6 points with a +4 rating in 30 games with Assat of Finland's top division (Liiga) this season. He ranks third among his club's defensemen in plus/minus (+4), while ranking tied for fourth in scoring (1-5=6), goals and assists.

Uljankis (ANA 7th rd., 214th overall in 2024) will appear in his third World Junior Championship. He has recorded 3-10=13 points with a +7 rating in 13 games with the Flint Firebirds of the OHL this season. Uljankis ranks tied for second among Flint defensemen in goals and plus/minus while ranking third in scoring and assists.

Neuenschwander (ANA 4th rd., 104th overall in 2025) has posted a 5-3-0 record with a 2.66 goals-against average and .904 save-percentage in eight appearances on loan with EHC Chur of the SL (Switzerland's second division) this season.

2026 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Friday, Dec. 26
Sweden (Nilson & Pettersson) vs. Slovakia; 10 a.m., NHLN, TSN
Denmark vs. Finland (Boelius); 12:30 p.m. NHLN, TSN
Germany vs. United States; 3 p.m. ET, NHLN, TSN
Canada vs. Czechia; 5:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Saturday, Dec. 27
Slovakia vs. Germany; 11 a.m., NHLN, TSN3
Latvia (Uljanskis) vs. Canada; 1:30 p.m., TSN
United States vs. Switzerland (Neuenschwander); 3 p.m., NHLN, TSN3
Denmark vs. Czechia; 5:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Sunday, Dec. 28
Sweden (Nilson & Pettersson) vs. Switzerland (Neuenschwander); 11 a.m., NHLN, TSN
Finland (Boelius) vs. Latvia (Uljanskis); 1:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Monday, Dec. 29
Germany vs. Sweden (Nilson & Pettersson); 10 a.m., NHLN, TSN
Finland (Boelius) vs. Czechia; 12:30 p.m. ET, NHLN, TSN
Slovakia vs. United States; 3 p.m., NHLN, TSN
Canada vs. Denmark; 5:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Tuesday, Dec. 30
Switzerland (Neuenschwander) vs. Germany; 11 a.m., NHLN, TSN
Latvia (Uljanskis) vs. Denmark; 1:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Wednesday, Dec. 31
Switzerland (Neuenschwander) vs. Slovakia; 10 a.m., NHLN, TSN
Czechia vs. Latvia (Uljanskis); 12:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN
United States vs. Sweden (Nilson & Pettersson); 3 p.m., NHLN, TSN
Canada vs. Finland (Boelius); 5:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Friday, Jan. 2
Relegation game, 3M Arena; 12:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal 1, Grand Casino Arena; 11 a.m., NHLN, TSN
Quarterfinal 2, 3M Arena; 1:30 p.m., TSN
Quarterfinal 3, Grand Casino Arena; 3 p.m., NHLN, TSN
Quarterfinal 4, 3M Arena; 5:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Sunday, Jan. 4 (Grand Casino Arena)
Semifinal 1; 1:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN
Semifinal 2; 5:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Monday, Jan. 5 (Grand Casino Arena)
Third-place game; 1:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN
Championship game; 5:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

* All Times Pacific

