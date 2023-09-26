Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 55 Players

The Ducks have made the following roster moves:
Assigned to Junior Team:
Rodwin Dionicio – Defenseman (Windsor, OHL)
Connor Hvidston – Center (Swift Current, WHL)
Nico Myatovic – Left Wing (Seattle, WHL)
Coulson Pitre – Right Wing (Flint, OHL)
Vojtech Port – Defenseman (Edmonton, OHL)
Konnor Smith – Defenseman (Peterborough, OHL)
Yegor Sidorov – Left Wing (Saskatoon, WHL)
Carey Terrance – Center (Erie, OHL)
Anaheim’s 2023 Training Camp roster now includes 55 players: 31 forwards, 18 defensemen and six goaltenders.