Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 55 Players

The Ducks have made the following roster moves:

Assigned to Junior Team:

Rodwin Dionicio – Defenseman (Windsor, OHL)

Connor Hvidston – Center (Swift Current, WHL)

Nico Myatovic – Left Wing (Seattle, WHL)

Coulson Pitre – Right Wing (Flint, OHL)

Vojtech Port – Defenseman (Edmonton, OHL)

Konnor Smith – Defenseman (Peterborough, OHL)

Yegor Sidorov – Left Wing (Saskatoon, WHL)

Carey Terrance – Center (Erie, OHL)

Anaheim’s 2023 Training Camp roster now includes 55 players: 31 forwards, 18 defensemen and six goaltenders.

Click here for an updated roster.