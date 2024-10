Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 26 Players

The Ducks have reduced the club's 2024 Training Camp roster to 26 players (13 forwards, 8 defensemen and five goaltenders) with the below roster moves.

Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL):

Sam Colangelo – Right Wing

Nathan Gaucher – Center

Nikita Nesterenko – Left Wing

Assigned to Junior Team:

Beckett Sennecke – Right Wing (Oshawa, OHL)

Placed on waivers with intent to assign to San Diego:

Jansen Harkins – Center

Released from Professional Tryout:

Gustav Lindstrom - Defenseman

Mark Pysyk - Defenseman

