Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings

Beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season, Goettl will serve as the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream, the most comprehensive audio network in the NHL

Ducks Announce Goettl as New Official Partner
Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo

SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts

'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut

Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract

Ducks, All-Star Winger Terry Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule & Giveaway Schedule

Etem Swaps Skates for Headset in Joining Ducks Audio Booth

'He Knows How to Win': Gaucher Emerges as Future Leader of Young Ducks

Ducks to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ducks Name Etem Audio Color Analyst and Content Contributor

Ducks Sign Defenseman Warren to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Ducks Sign Goaltender Dostal to Two-Year Contract Extension

Ducks Sign Groulx to One-Year Contract Extension

Ducks Extend Affiliation Agreement with Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL

Ducks Sign Carlsson to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

2023_Pronman-Prospect-List-no1_Digital16-9
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks own the top pipeline of 22-and-under players in the NHL, according to new rankings released today by The Athletic.

The publication's annual "pipeline" rankings, which analyzes each club's roster of players under the age of 23 regardless of NHL experience, slotted Anaheim's "young foundation that has the potential to be a Stanley Cup contender" atop the list.

The ranking features several of Anaheim's young players to already find NHL success, including Trevor Zegras (#1), Mason McTavish (#3) and Jamie Drysdale (#4) as well as several top prospects soon to join the professional ranks, most notably the second overall pick in this summer's NHL Draft - Leo Carlsson (#2).

"Anaheim has put together a young foundation that has the potential to be a Stanley Cup contender," wrote Corey Pronman, The Athletic's Senior Prospect Writer. "They have a plethora of high-end talent at center and defense, which is typically how you build winners. They have skill, size and compete throughout their pipeline led by high picks Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, Leo Carlsson and Jamie Drysdale amongst others. It's been some dark days in Anaheim in recent years but I think within five seasons they will be a good team again."

The Ducks placed in the top five for the second straight year, moving up from 2022's #4 ranking with the additions of Carlsson, Nico Myatovic, Carey Terrance, Coulson Pitre and others. All told, Pronman and co. slotted 15 Anaheim prospects as likely to reach the NHL, eight of which were drafted by the Ducks in the last two years.

Click here to read the full story (subscription required).