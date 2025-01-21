Ducks to Host USC Hockey’s 100th Anniversary Game Night at Honda Center on Thursday, Jan. 23

In celebration of USC Hockey’s 100th Anniversary season, the Trojans and Bruins will face off in the Crosstown Cup following the Ducks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game. Fans with a ticket to the Ducks-Penguins game can attend the rivalry matchup free of charge

USC100th_rev

The Ducks will host the Crosstown Cup featuring the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins college hockey teams immediately following the Ducks matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m.). Honda Center, home of the Anaheim Ducks, will host the historic rivalry game in honor of USC Hockey’s 100th Anniversary season. Fans in attendance for the Ducks game can watch the Crosstown Cup free of charge.

This commemorative event honors a century of Trojan Hockey excellence and its deep connection to the sport’s growth in Southern California. Ahead of the Crosstown Cup, the clubs will observe a one-minute moment of silence to honor the victims and first responders of the devastating Southern California wildfires.

As the people of Los Angeles and its surrounding communities begin the long recovery from the region’s devastating fires, the Ducks and 12 other Los Angeles-area sports teams pledged a combined donation of more than $8 million to support victims of the wildfires and those bravely fighting them. Additionally, the Ducks and other local sports teams joined forces with Fanatics to launch an “LA Strong” collection of t-shirts and sweatshirts. All proceeds benefit the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the American Red Cross. Fans can visit Fanatics.com/LAStrong to purchase the limited items and support communities in need.

Tickets for this special game night are available now, visit this link. Proceeds raised will benefit USC Hockey and include a limited-edition Anaheim Ducks x USC Trojans hat, while supplies last.

News Feed

Preview: Ducks Back on Home Ice, Ready for Rematch vs. Panthers

Ducks Reassign Colangelo to AHL San Diego

Recap: Ducks Blanked by Panthers, Fall 3-0 in Road Trip Finale

Preview: Ducks Cap Season-Long Road Trip Today vs. Defending Champs

Recap: Ducks Earn a Point with Third Period Rally, Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Lightning

Preview: Ducks Continue East Coast Road Trip Tonight in Tampa

Recap: Ducks Offense Held Quiet in 3-0 Loss to Caps

Preview: Terry Returns to Action as Ducks Visit D.C.

Twelve Los Angeles Sports Teams Unite to Donate in Support of Those Impacted by LA Fires

Recap: Gauthier Strikes Twice, Nets OT Winner as Ducks Down Canes 3-2

Preview: Ducks Resume Weekend Back-to-Back Today vs. Canes

Recap: Ducks Wiped Out by Flyers in 6-0 Loss

Preview: Ducks, Gauthier Visit Philly for Saturday Night Tilt vs. Flyers

Recap: Slow Start Dooms Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Blues

Preview: Ducks Battle Fowler, Blues Tonight in St. Louis

Ducks Recall Colangelo from AHL San Diego

Recap: Bad Bounce the Difference in OT Loss to Flames

Preview: Ducks Host Flames on Angels Night at Honda Center