Ducks to Host USC Hockey’s 100th Anniversary Game Night at Honda Center on Thursday, Jan. 23

The Ducks will host the Crosstown Cup featuring the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins college hockey teams immediately following the Ducks matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m.). Honda Center, home of the Anaheim Ducks, will host the historic rivalry game in honor of USC Hockey’s 100th Anniversary season. Fans in attendance for the Ducks game can watch the Crosstown Cup free of charge.

This commemorative event honors a century of Trojan Hockey excellence and its deep connection to the sport’s growth in Southern California. Ahead of the Crosstown Cup, the clubs will observe a one-minute moment of silence to honor the victims and first responders of the devastating Southern California wildfires.

As the people of Los Angeles and its surrounding communities begin the long recovery from the region’s devastating fires, the Ducks and 12 other Los Angeles-area sports teams pledged a combined donation of more than $8 million to support victims of the wildfires and those bravely fighting them. Additionally, the Ducks and other local sports teams joined forces with Fanatics to launch an “LA Strong” collection of t-shirts and sweatshirts. All proceeds benefit the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the American Red Cross. Fans can visit Fanatics.com/LAStrong to purchase the limited items and support communities in need.

Tickets for this special game night are available now, visit this link. Proceeds raised will benefit USC Hockey and include a limited-edition Anaheim Ducks x USC Trojans hat, while supplies last.