Ducks to Host Third Annual Women in Sports Night at Honda Center

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club will host the club’s third annual Women in Sports Night at Honda Center on Friday, Dec. 6 as part of the club’s Women in Sports Weekend (Dec. 6- 7). Ticket packs for the panel discussion, networking opportunity and Ducks vs. Minnesota Wild game (Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.) are on sale now beginning at $25. To purchase your ticket, visit AnaheimDucks.com/WomenInSportsPanel.

Ahead of the Ducks matchup against the Wild, the club will host a panel and networking event featuring inspirational women in sports at ARTIC (across the street from Honda Center) beginning at 4:30 p.m. The program will begin with a motivational speech from sled hockey gold medalist and Retired Captain, United States Marine Corps (USMC) Sarah Bettencourt in addition to two panel discussions moderated by Alexis Downie, Host and Content Producer for Ducks Stream. The event will include a Q&A with the speakers, light beverages and snacks in addition to the opportunity to network with inspirational women in sports and guests in attendance. Check-in for the event will open at 4 p.m.

Those scheduled to speak at the panel and attend the Ducks Women in Sports Night hail from renowned companies such as ESPN, Los Angeles Sparks, Major League Baseball (MLB), World Surf League (WSL), among others, as listed below.

Sarah Bettencourt - Retired Captain, United States Marine Corps (USMC); three-time Sled Hockey World Champion, four-time Para Surf World Champion, women's; founder, San Diego Ducks Sled Hockey

Bettencourt, Marks and Watley will be participating in an autograph session/ meet-and-greet opportunity during the first intermission on main concourse near Section 208.

Women in Sports Night festivities will continue at Honda Center with entertainment for all ages including an autograph session with Olympic gold medalists and exclusive access to Ducks merchandise from female-owned, local businesses. In honor of Women in Sports Night, the panelists will participate in the ceremonial puck drop prior to the Ducks vs. Wild game. The Take Flight moment ahead of puck drop will feature Lynne Roberts, Head Coach of the Los Angeles Sparks. Amelia Schimmel (Oakland Athletics) will serve as the Ducks’ Public Address Announcer while DJ Dazzler will be the guest DJ for the evening. Ducks broadcasters Alexis Downie (Ducks Stream), Aly Lozoff (Victory +) and in-arena host Ally Kay will serve in their usual game day roles.

Women in Sports weekend will continue Saturday, Dec. 7 at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena with a women’s on-ice skills clinic followed by lunch and meet and greet opportunity with Hockey Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Angela Ruggiero. Participants will receive coaching from a staff of female coaches in addition to a keepsake Women in Sports Weekend practice jersey. The on-ice session will be held on Rink 4, check in for the event begins at 9:30 a.m.

The day will also feature a woman-owned, vendor village featuring local businesses and merchandise shops open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in addition to an exclusive screening of the Minnesota vs. Toronto PWHL game, friendship bracelet making and more. For the full list of vendors, visit this link. ​

The Ducks will hold an in-game auction featuring Ducks autographed items. All proceeds raised during the Anaheim Ducks Women in Sports Night auction will benefit Girl Scouts of Orange County whose mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. The auction will open on Friday, Dec. 6 at noon P.T. and will close Sunday, Dec. 8 at noon P.T. To place a bid or donate, text DUCKS to 76278 or visit www.Ducks.Givesmart.com.

In celebration of National Girls & Women in Sports Day (Feb. 5, 2025) and Women’s History Month (March 2025), the Ducks will continue their traditional of honoring and highlighting trailblazers in women and girls’ sports with the goal of inspiring the next generation of athletes and leaders in the community. Women in Sports Weekend will unite hundreds of local students, professionals and athletes seeking to learn, network and connect with keynote speakers, Olympians and esteemed industry leaders in attendance