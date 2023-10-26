Ducks to Host Día De Muertos Celebration Wednesday, Nov. 1

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club will celebrate Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) at Honda Center on Wednesday, Nov. 1 presented by Southern California McDonald’s as the Ducks face off against the Arizona Coyotes (7 p.m. PT). In advance of this special evening, the Ducks offered a special ticket price for members and attendees of local Hispanic community programs, clubs and festivals in Anaheim. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Día de Muertos inspired crewneck sweater, courtesy of Herdez® brand salsa, designed by local artist and Ducks fan, Jordan Yescas.

A live Spanish audio broadcast of the Ducks vs. Coyotes game will be available on an alternate language Ducks Stream (Español) station via TuneIn. Jesse Beltran will be the play-by-play voice for his fourth Día de Muertos broadcast with the Ducks while Sam Uisprapsassorn, head coach of the Colombian national ice hockey team, will make his debut as the color analyst. Coverage of the Ducks’ Día de Muertos game vs. the Coyotes is set to begin at 7 p.m. and will mark the first of four Spanish language broadcasts scheduled for this season (Nov. 1 vs. Arizona, Dec. 27 vs. Vegas, Dec. 29 vs. Arizona and Dec. 31 vs. Edmonton). Fans can access the alternate Spanish language broadcast by searching Ducks Stream on TuneIn or via the Ducks website at anaheimducks.com/ducksstream.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., Puck Drop Patio (north side of arena) will play host to numerous activities and performances throughout the evening including face painting, Tequila Herradura altar, Taqueria Hoy! food truck, Mariachi performances by Mariachi Nuevo Jalisciense, local ballet folklorico, chinelos and tlahualiles groups. Fans will have the opportunity to watch local Anaheim artist, Jose Ortiz, paint an original Día de Muertos inspired mural presented by Tequila Herradura. Puck Drop Patio will be adorned with papel picado; select performances will also occur in the concourse and Impact Club throughout the game. Ducks partners’ The OC Health Care Agency, Monster Energy and Herdez® brand salsa will be giving away an exclusive t-shirt with a purchase of an item featuring Wholly Guacamole at Anaheim Chili in Section 443. Southern California McDonald’s will be distributing “One FREE Double Cheeseburger or Big Mac” coupons to 2,000 fans upon egress.

Limited edition apparel and various themed items will be available for purchase at Puck Drop Patio and the Team Store including limited edition Día de Muertos specialty jerseys featuring designs from both last season and this season. Ducks fans will have the opportunity to view ofrenda (altar) locations throughout Honda Center. The ofrendas were built with help from the Consulate of Mexico (Santa Ana), Viva la Vida along with Anaheim Ducks employees and will be located at Puck Drop Patio, the Ducks Team Store and Impact Club. Exclusive auctions, mariachi and ballet folklorico performances, living catrinas, face painters and appearances from VIPS will also take place in Impact Club.

In celebration of We Care Wednesday and Día de Muertos, the Ducks will host an auction set to begin at 5 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. PST with all proceeds benefitting CIELO. CIELO (Community for Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, and Opportunities) is a small business support system for Orange County’s under-resourced communities, immigrants and people of color, CIELO has touched the lives of over 3,000 people. To bid, text DUCKS to 76278, or visit AnaheimDucks.com/InGameAuctions.

Prior to the game, members of Mariachi Nuevo Jalisciense will perform the United States national anthem. Entertainment and announcements throughout the evening will be provided in both Spanish and English languages by guest PA announcer and host, Louie G of Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15- Oct. 15) the Ducks actively engaged in community events with local organizations including Orange County Soccer Club, Mexican Consulate of Carrera (Santa Ana), Irvine Global Festival, in addition to tabling at Honda Center events. The Ducks have been active in the Hispanic community locally since the inception of their S.C.O.R.E. (Scholastic Curriculum of Recreation & Education) program in 2005. Nearly 50%, roughly 25,000 students, of the program participants identify as Hispanic/non-white. As part of the team's ongoing efforts, the organization has also translated all Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. student materials into Spanish for their school programming to help provide access and remove barriers to participation in hockey communities throughout Southern California. To complement these programs, The Rinks - KHS Ice will host a Hispanic Heritage Try Hockey for Free session presented by Opendoor on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 2:15-3:15 p.m. To reserve a spot in the clinic, visit AnaheimDucks.com/HispanicHeritageTHFF.

A limited number of tickets are available for Wednesday’s game. Visit AnaheimDucks.com/Vamos to secure a ticket to take part in the celebration and experience special reveals throughout the evening.