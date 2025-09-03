Ducks to Host Annual Golf Classic Presented By Honda Friday at Tijeras Creek GC

The Ducks will host their annual Golf Classic presented by Honda this Friday, Sept. 5 at Tijeras Creek Golf Club to benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation. Registration for the Anaheim Ducks Golf Classic presented by Honda will begin at 8 a.m. with a warm-up reception and a shotgun start to follow at 9:30 a.m. Foursomes will play with Anaheim Ducks players, coaches, broadcasters and alumni who will be selected via a virtual draft earlier in the week. In addition to the player roster, special guests in attendance will include Head Coach Joel Quenneville and Club President Aaron Teats.

A day full of golf and course competitions, including a hole-in-one contest to win a brand-new 2026 Honda CR-V AWD Trailsport Hybrid, will culminate with cocktails and awards at the 19th hole reception as the winning foursome team will be presented with the coveted Ducks Golf Classic “Orange Jacket.” Foursomes will be treated to lunch courtesy of Wahoo’s and The Cannery. Participants will also receive Ducks branded swag including a Branded Bills golf hat, a BYLT polo and a golf towel courtesy of Palm Golf.

Participants will have the opportunity to bid on a variety of exclusive items throughout the day during the silent auction. Items include unique Southern California experiences, travel and entertainment packages and sports memorabilia.

The auction began Monday, Sept. 1 and will close Friday, Sept. 5 following the tournament. All proceeds raised benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation. Fans can text ‘DUCKSGOLF’ to 76278 to view and bid on items.

The Anaheim Ducks Foundation serves as the team's main charitable beneficiary. Introduced at the opening of the 2008-09 season, the mission of the Anaheim Ducks Foundation is to facilitate and support programs that produce positive change for children and families throughout Southern California by providing educational opportunities, broadening access to the sport of hockey and addressing the health and wellness needs of our community. Funds raised at the Anaheim Ducks Golf Classic presented by Honda will support the club’s Learn to Play hockey program and S.C.O.R.E. education curriculum.