Ducks to Host Angels Night Tuesday at Honda Center

The will host Angels Night at Honda Center tomorrow, Jan. 7 as the Ducks take on the Calgary Flames (7 p.m.). The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition baseball jersey giveaway. Angels alumni and former All-Star pitchers Chuck Finley, Mark Langston and Jered Weaver will participate in the ceremonial puck drop ahead of the game.

The night will feature a blend of the Ducks and Angels gameday presentations, co-branded merchandise, Angels giveaways and many more Angels-themed surprises. Beginning this Wednesday, Jan. 8 at noon, the Anaheim Ducks Foundation will auction off Ducks and Angels autographed memorabilia including various Ducks player pre-game worn and autographed, baseball-themed jerseys. The Angels Night auction will conclude Thursday, Jan. 9 at noon. All proceeds will benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation and Angels Baseball Foundation. To place a bid, fans can text DUCKS to 76278 or visit Ducks.Givesmart.com.