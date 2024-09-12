Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Ducks single game tickets for the 2024-25 season presented by UCI Health are on sale starting today, Sept. 12. The Ducks will begin the regular season with consecutive road games beginning Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. the San Jose Sharks (7 p.m.) followed by a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, Oct. 13 (7 p.m.). The season opening back-to-back marks the 12th time in franchise history Anaheim will begin a season with a back-to-back (prior 11 includes three international, eight in North America). The club’s home opener is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 16 vs. the Utah Hockey Club (7 p.m.) and the regular-season Honda Center debut of the club’s new primary uniforms.

The Ducks will again host all 31 NHL opponents at Honda Center as part of their 2024-25 home schedule. The club will play 26 games within the Pacific Division, 24 games versus Central Division opponents and 32 against the Eastern Conference. Anaheim will have 23 home weekend dates, including nine Friday games, three Saturday games and 11 Sunday contests. The Ducks will host the longest homestand of the season, a six-game stretch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 15.

The four-game Freeway Faceoff against the Los Angeles Kings begins Sunday, Oct. 20 at Honda Center (5 p.m.). The Ducks will also host the Kings for Anaheim’s annual day-after Thanksgiving game at Honda Center on Friday, Nov. 29 (1 p.m.). The club will visit Crypto.com Arena Saturday, Feb. 8 (7 p.m.) and Thursday, April 10 (7:30 p.m.).

Additional highlights include appearances from the Chicago Blackhawks (Nov. 3), Detroit Red Wings (Nov. 15), New Jersey Devils (New Year’s Even, Dec. 31), Pittsburgh Penguins (Jan. 23), Montreal Canadiens (Feb. 2), Washington Capitals (March 11), Boston Bruins (March 26), New York Rangers (March 28), Toronto Maple Leafs (March 30) and Fan Appreciation Night April 13 vs. Colorado. The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will visit Orange County on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The Ducks will visit Utah for the first time this season at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Dec. 22 and March 12.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance at select games throughout the season will enjoy various exclusive giveaways, including a special pin (Nov. 25 vs. Seattle) and two unique player bobbleheads to be revealed at a later date (Jan. 21 vs. Florida) and (Mar. 11 vs. Washington).

A hat-trick of giveaways in November will include a trucker hat presented by HERDEZ® brand salsa during the club’s Día de Muertos celebration (Nov. 3) presented by Southern California McDonald’s, a military cap presented by Pacific Premier Bank in honor of Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 10), and a Native American Heritage Night hat presented by San Manuel Band of Mission Indians on Nov. 15. The club will also celebrate Lunar New Year with a Year of the Snake giveaway shirt (Feb. 4).

Another notable date is Wild Wing’s Halloween Bash (Oct. 22), celebrating the franchise's beloved mascot and the upcoming holiday with an array of spooky activities and mascot shenanigans for all ages. Returning fan-favorite theme nights include Women in Sports Night (Dec. 6), Star Wars Night (Dec. 18), Angels Night (Jan. 7) and a Pride Party (Mar. 7).

The Ducks will continue their tradition of honoring local community heroes at Honda Center with a series of five Heroes Nights. The club will host Military Appreciation Night presented by Pacific Premier Bank (Nov. 10), Law Enforcement Appreciation Night (Dec. 1), Fire and Rescue Appreciation Night (Mar. 1), Educator Appreciation Night (Mar. 14) and Healthcare Professionals Appreciation Night (Mar. 28). Each night will highlight and celebrate community heroes with signature Anaheim Ducks traditions, including Salute to Those Who Serve presented by Pacific Premier Bank, Community Spotlights, Zamboni rides during intermissions, video scoreboard recognition and many other activities (details to be announced).

The club will also host their annual community theme nights to support a variety of charitable partners across Orange County, including CHOC Day (Mar. 30) and Green Night presented by Arrowhead Water (Apr. 9). The team will paint it lavender on Nov. 5 to help in the fight against cancer on the team's annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by UCI Health, which raises awareness for the league-wide initiative. Many of the aforementioned promotional games will also integrate charitable organizations, along with We Care Wednesdays, which, for the fifth season, highlights a nonprofit partner at each Wednesday home game.

The promotional schedule will culminate with Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 13 vs. Colorado) as the Ducks continue the fan-favorite “Jersey off Their Backs” presentation following the conclusion of the game. Throughout the evening, fans will have the opportunity to win hundreds of prizes and exclusive collector items during the game.

The full promotional schedule with additional details is available at AnaheimDucks.com/Promotions.

Individual game tickets can be purchased through AnaheimDucks.com/Tickets, by phone at 1-877-WILD-WING, or in person at the Honda Center Box Office. Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Season Ticket Memberships for the 2024-25 season, presented by UCI Health, are available now, starting as low as $19 per game. Membership benefits include guaranteed giveaways from the 2024–25 Promotional Schedule, discounts on concessions and merchandise, no-interest payment plans and priority seat locations in Honda Center. Fans can become part of the Orange Alliance by calling 1-877-WILD-WING or visiting AnaheimDucks.com/JoinTheAlliance. For savings on customizable Flex Plan ticket packages of seven or more games, call 1-877-WILD-WING or visit AnaheimDucks.com/FlexPlanDeposits.