Ducks Sign Third Overall Pick Sennecke to Entry-Level Contract

The Ducks have signed right wing Beckett Sennecke to a three-year entry-level contract.

Sennecke, 18 (1/28/06), was selected by Anaheim in the first round (third overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He scored 27-41=68 points with 67 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +33 rating in 63 games with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2023-24. He led Oshawa in game-winning goals (7), shots (207), ranked second in plus minus, third in scoring, fourth in assists and fifth in goals.

The 6-3, 185-pound forward led all draft eligible skaters in goals and points during the 2024 OHL Playoffs, scoring 10-12=22 points with a +9 rating in 18 postseason games. Among all OHL Playoff leaders, he ranked tied for fourth in goals and tied for eighth in points.

In 2022-23, Sennecke was named to the OHL Second All-Rookie Team after he recorded 20-35=55 points in 61 games, co-leading all OHL rookies in assists and second in scoring. In 124 career OHL games the past two seasons, Sennecke scored 47-76=123 points with 11 PIM and a +26 rating. He also tallied 11-12=23 points with a +7 rating in 21 OHL Playoff contests.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Sennecke represented Team Canada White at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, collecting three assists in five tournament contests (0-3=3).