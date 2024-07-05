Ducks Sign Third Overall Pick Sennecke to Entry-Level Contract

SENNECKE_WEB

The Ducks have signed right wing Beckett Sennecke to a three-year entry-level contract.

Sennecke, 18 (1/28/06), was selected by Anaheim in the first round (third overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He scored 27-41=68 points with 67 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +33 rating in 63 games with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2023-24. He led Oshawa in game-winning goals (7), shots (207), ranked second in plus minus, third in scoring, fourth in assists and fifth in goals.

The 6-3, 185-pound forward led all draft eligible skaters in goals and points during the 2024 OHL Playoffs, scoring 10-12=22 points with a +9 rating in 18 postseason games. Among all OHL Playoff leaders, he ranked tied for fourth in goals and tied for eighth in points.

In 2022-23, Sennecke was named to the OHL Second All-Rookie Team after he recorded 20-35=55 points in 61 games, co-leading all OHL rookies in assists and second in scoring. In 124 career OHL games the past two seasons, Sennecke scored 47-76=123 points with 11 PIM and a +26 rating. He also tallied 11-12=23 points with a +7 rating in 21 OHL Playoff contests.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Sennecke represented Team Canada White at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, collecting three assists in five tournament contests (0-3=3).

News Feed

Ducks Sign Regenda to One-Year Contract

Ducks Sign First-Round Pick Solberg to Entry-Level Contract

Ducks Acquire Forward Fabbri and a Conditional 2025 Fourth-Round Pick from Detroit 

Ducks Sign Right Wing Meyer to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

'Whatever the Team Needs Me to Do': Ducks Add Veteran Defenseman Dumoulin

Ducks Sign Harkins to Two-Year Contract

Ducks Acquire Defenseman Dumoulin from Seattle for 2026 Fourth-Round Pick

Ducks 2024-25 Schedule Announced

Ducks Sign Leason, Vaakanainen to One-Year Contracts

Home Opener is October 16 vs. Utah at Honda Center

Ducks Announce 2024 Development Camp Details

'He's a Special Player': AGM Madden Details Ducks 2024 Draft Picks

Ducks Select Right Wing Burnevik 182nd Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Select Center Blais 100th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Pick Defenseman Smith 79th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Select Center Procyszyn 68th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Select Winger Masse 66th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Pick Center Pettersson 35th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft