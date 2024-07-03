Ducks Sign Right Wing Meyer to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Ducks have signed right wing Carson Meyer to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2024-25 NHL season.

Meyer, 26 (8/18/97), recorded a career-high in points (22-15=37) and goals in 55 AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters in 2023-24. The 5-11, 184-pound forward has appeared in 41 career NHL games with Columbus, earning 2-4=6 points. He collected 1-1=2 points in 14 games with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24.

Originally selected by Columbus in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Meyer has scored 56-54=110 point with 177 PIM in 172 career AHL games with Cleveland. The Powell, Ohio native registered 42-47=89 and 114 PIM in 137 career NCAA games at Miami University and Ohio State University from 2016-20. As a senior with the Buckeyes in 2019-20, Meyer set career highs in points (17-14=31), goals, and plus/minus (+8) in 35 appearances.