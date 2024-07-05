Ducks Sign Regenda to One-Year Contract

The Ducks have signed left wing Pavol Regenda to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2024-25 NHL season.

Regenda, 24 (12/7/99), has recorded 1-2=3 points in 19 career NHL games with the Ducks, appearing in five contests with Anaheim in 2023-24. The 6-4, 211-pound forward scored 19-15=34 points with a +2 rating in 54 games with San Diego last season. Among San Diego leaders, he co-led in shorthanded goals (2) and ranked third in goals. In 104 career AHL games with San Diego, Regenda has collected 32-27=59 points with 123 PIM, including 13-12=25 points in 50 games in 2022-23 as a rookie.

A native of Michalovce, Slovakia, Regenda helped Slovakia to a bronze medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, scoring 1-3=4 points with a +5 rating. He also represented his country at two World Championships (2022 and 2024), leading Slovakia in goals (5) while ranking tied for second among team leaders in scoring (5-1=6 points in eight games) during the 2022 tournament. Regenda also appeared at the 2019 World Junior Championship and 2017 U-18 World Championship.

