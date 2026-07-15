Ducks Sign Nordmark to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Forward was Ducks’ 28th overall selection in the first round of 2026 NHL Draft

Nordmark ELC 16x9

The Ducks have signed right wing Marcus Nordmark to a three-year entry-level contract. Nordmark was Anaheim’s first round selection (28th overall) during the 2026 NHL Draft.

Nordmark, 18 (5/4/08), made his professional debut in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with Djurgarden last season, one of three 17-year-olds to record a point in the league (one assist in eight contests). Nordmark spent the majority of the 2025-26 season in Sweden’s top junior league with Djurgarden Jr., scoring 14-24=38 points in 25 games for the sixth-most points by players 18 or younger.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Nordmark helped his country to a gold medal at the 2026 U-18 World Championship. He also earned silver at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and led the tournament in points (7-5=12) and goals, the sixth-most points in the tournament’s history. He also earned two bronze medals at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge (1-4=5 in 5 GP) and 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, where he led the tournament in points per game (2.00, 5-3=8 points in 4 GP).

The 6-2, 190-pound forward split the 2024-25 season between Djurgarden’s U-18 team (22-24=46 in 27 GP) and junior team (9-9=18 in 17 GP), helping both clubs win gold.

His father, Robert, was selected by St. Louis in the third round (59th overall) of the 1987 NHL Draft, appearing in 236 NHL games with the Blues and Vancouver Canucks from 1987-91. His brothers, Eric and Steven, both currently play professional hockey in Sweden.

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