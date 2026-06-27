Ducks Select Winger Chudzinski in Third Round of NHL Draft

The Ducks selected right wing Rian Chudzinski in the third round (82nd overall) of the NHL Draft in Buffalo, N.Y.

Chudzinski, (12/30/07), earned 21-17=38 points with a +30 rating in 54 QMJHL games with Moncton, ranking third among league rookie’s in scoring while tied for 11th in goals. He scored 6-11=17 with a +13 rating in 21 QMJHL Playoff contests, third among league in points while helping the club to an appearance in the QMJHL Finals. His postseason was highlighted by a five-point outing in Game 3 of the Quarterfinals (1-4=5) while he also recorded a nine-game point streak in the postseason.

The 6-0, 191-pound right wing spent most of 2024-25 season with Dexter Southfield School in the U.S.’s top high school league in Massachusetts, registering 27-25=52 in 28 games, leading his club in points and goals. He also appeared in two games with the USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program’s U-18 Team.

His father, Rob, is currently a senior offensive analyst for the Boston College football team and a former National Football League head coach with the Cleveland Browns (2013 season). He also held coaching and coordinator positions with the San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and the University of Miami. As a player, he won two national championships with the Miami Hurricanes in 1987 and 1989.