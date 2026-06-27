Ducks Select Winger Chudzinski in Third Round of NHL Draft

2026-Offseason_ADHC_SM_Draft-Selections-Chudzinski_1920x1080

The Ducks selected right wing Rian Chudzinski in the third round (82nd overall) of the NHL Draft in Buffalo, N.Y.

Chudzinski, (12/30/07), earned 21-17=38 points with a +30 rating in 54 QMJHL games with Moncton, ranking third among league rookie’s in scoring while tied for 11th in goals. He scored 6-11=17 with a +13 rating in 21 QMJHL Playoff contests, third among league in points while helping the club to an appearance in the QMJHL Finals. His postseason was highlighted by a five-point outing in Game 3 of the Quarterfinals (1-4=5) while he also recorded a nine-game point streak in the postseason.

The 6-0, 191-pound right wing spent most of 2024-25 season with Dexter Southfield School in the U.S.’s top high school league in Massachusetts, registering 27-25=52 in 28 games, leading his club in points and goals. He also appeared in two games with the USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program’s U-18 Team.

His father, Rob, is currently a senior offensive analyst for the Boston College football team and a former National Football League head coach with the Cleveland Browns (2013 season). He also held coaching and coordinator positions with the San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and the University of Miami. As a player, he won two national championships with the Miami Hurricanes in 1987 and 1989.

News Feed

Ducks Make Seven Selections on Day 2 of NHL Draft

Ducks Select Defenseman Rieber in Seventh Round of NHL Draft

Ducks Select Center Kosick in Sixth Round of NHL Draft

Ducks Select Defenseman Frossard in Fifth Round of NHL Draft

Ducks Select Goalie Peshkov in Sixth Round of NHL Draft

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek Speaks About Recent Trades, Draft Picks

Ducks Select Winger Preston with 50th Overall Pick of NHL Draft

Ducks Select Defenseman Kurtz with 45th Overall Pick in NHL Draft

Ducks Select Winger Nordmark with 28th Pick of NHL Draft

Ducks Acquire Two First-Round selections (15th and 29th Overall) in 2026 NHL Draft from Blues for McTavish

Ducks Select Winger Klepov with 15th Pick of NHL Draft

Ducks Acquire Wahlberg and 2026 Second-Round Draft Pick (45th Overall) for Zellweger

Ducks Sign Moore to Two-Year Contract Extension

Ducks Own Six Picks in This Weekend's NHL Draft

Ducks Director of Amateur Scouting Martin Madden Previews the Upcoming NHL Draft

Ducks Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

Terry Undergoes Successful Surgery

Ducks Prospect Massé Earns CHL David Branch Player of the Year Honors