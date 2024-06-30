Ducks Sign Lundestrom to One-Year Contract Extension

The Ducks have signed center Isac Lundestrom to a one-year contract extension through the 2024-25 NHL season.

Lundestrom, 24 (11/6/99), has earned 31-38=69 points with 28 penalty minutes (PIM) in 258 career NHL games with Anaheim. He recorded 5-6=11 points in 46 games last season, missing the first 36 games of the campaign to due to a torn Achilles suffered in offseason training.

The 6-0, 190-pound forward set single-season career highs in points (16-13=29), goals, assists and appearances (80). He made his NHL debut with Anaheim Oct. 8, 2018 vs. Detroit, becoming the third-youngest Duck to make his NHL debut at 18 years, 336 days.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Lundestrom tallied 6-21=27 points and six PIM in 55 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego. He also recorded three points (1-2=3) in seven Calder Cup Playoff contests.

A native of Gallivare, Sweden, Lundestrom has represented Sweden in numerous international tournaments, including the 2021 World Championship, consecutive World Junior Championships in 2018 (silver medal) and 2019, 2016 U-18 World Championship (silver) and 2015 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge (bronze).