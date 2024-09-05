Ducks Sign Goaltender Dansk to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Ducks have signed goaltender Oscar Dansk to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2024-25 NHL season.

Dansk, 30 (2/28/94), has appeared in six career NHL games with Vegas (2017-21), posting a 4-1-0 record with a 3.10 goals-against average (GAA) and .906 save percentage (SV%). The 6-3, 200-pound goaltender has posted a 90-52-28 record with seven shutouts, a 2.79 GAA and .904 SV% in 171 career American Hockey League (AHL) contests with Calgary, Henderson, Chicago and Springfield from 2014-24. He has also appeared in 22 career Calder Cup Playoff contests, posting a 10-11 record with a 2.52 GAA and .909 SV%, helping the Chicago Wolves to an appearance in the 2019 Calder Cup Finals.

Originally selected by Columbus in the second round (31st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Dansk combined for a 19-18-5 record with the Calgary Wranglers (AHL) the past two seasons. He was named the club’s recipient of the AHL Man of the Year Award each of his two seasons for his outstanding contributions to the Calgary community.

The Stockholm, Sweden native went 6-6-1 in 17 KHL games with Spartak Moscow in 2021-22. He spent two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) from 2015-17 with Rogle, posting a 19-37-0 record with four shutouts. He helped Sweden to consecutive silver medals at the 2013 and 2014 World Junior Championships, and was named the 2014 tournament’s Best Goaltender after posting a 5-1-0 record. He also earned silver at the 2012 U-18 World Championship.