Ducks Sign Defenseman LaCombe to Two-Year Contract Extension

The Ducks have signed defenseman Jackson LaCombe to a two-year contract through the 2025-26 NHL season.

LaCombe, 23 (1/9/01), recorded 2-15=17 points and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 71 games with Anaheim in his first NHL season in 2023-24, ranking seventh in assists and eighth in points among all-time Ducks rookie defensemen. He scored his first career NHL goal Jan. 20, 2024 at San Jose in addition to his first career NHL point (assist), Oct. 15, 2023 vs. Carolina. LaCombe made his NHL debut with Anaheim April 11, 2023 vs. Vancouver and skated in two total games with the Ducks after finishing his collegiate career in 2022-23.

The 6-2, 200-pound defenseman recorded 19-80=99 points with a +53 rating and 47 PIM in 140 career NCAA games with the University of Minnesota (Big Ten) from 2019-23. Selected by Anaheim in the second round (39th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, LaCombe recorded a career-high 9-26=35 points with a +12 rating in 37 games with Minnesota as a senior in 2022-23, helping the Golden Gophers to an appearance in the NCAA championship game. Among all NCAA defensemen in 2022-23, he ranked tied for third in points, tied for seventh in assists and tied for eighth in goals.

LaCombe led Minnesota defensemen in points (3-27=30) and appearances (39) as a junior in 2021-22, while in 2020-21 as a sophomore, he ranked tied for eighth in scoring (4-17=21) and fifth in assists among all NCAA defensemen. As a freshman in 2019-20, he earned 3-10=13 points in 37 games, earning Big Ten All-Rookie Team honors. A native of Eden Prairie, Minn., LaCombe helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, recording one assist in six tournament games.