Ducks Sign Colangelo to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Ducks have signed right wing Sam Colangelo to a two-year entry-level contract beginning this season. Colangelo will join the Ducks immediately.

Colangelo, 22 (12/26/01), ranked tied for fifth among NCAA leaders in goals at the conclusion of his season, scoring a career-high 24 while setting single-season bests in points (24-19=43), goals, assists, plus/minus (+19) and appearances (38) in his senior season at Western Michigan University (NCHC). Among Broncos team leaders this season, Colangelo led in goals, ranked third in points and was fourth in plus/minus.

The 6-2, 209-pound forward signed a professional tryout (PT) with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL) on April 1 following the conclusion of his collegiate career. He collected 1-3=4 points in four AHL games with the Gulls, including his first professional goal and assist (1-1=2) in his first career AHL game, April 3 vs. San Jose.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (36th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Colangelo scored 45-52=97 points with a +20 rating and 55 PIM in 110 career NCAA games in four seasons between Western Michigan (2023-24) and Northeastern (2020-23). He led the United States Hockey League (USHL) in points per game (1.32, min. 20 games) and plus/minus (+32) after scoring 28-30=58 points in 44 games with the Chicago Steel in 2019-20. He ranked third in goals and points, and tied for 10th in assists among USHL leaders. He recorded 31-30=61 points with a +32 rating in 55 career USHL games with Chicago, including three goals (3-0=3) in 11 games in 2018-19.

A native of Stoneham, Mass., Colangelo helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, scoring one goal in seven tournament games with current Ducks Trevor Zegras and Jackson LaCombe. He also earned bronze at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge and represented his country at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Memorial.