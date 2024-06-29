Ducks Select Winger Masse 66th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25_ADHC_DraftPick_1920x1080_Masse

The Ducks have selected right wing Maxim Masse with the 66th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Masse, 18 (4/7/06), recorded 36-39=75 points with 26 PIM in 67 games for Chicoutimi of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), leading the Sagueneens in goals and points. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound right wing was named the Mike Bossy Award winner in 2023-24, given to the top professional prospect in the QMJHL. Masse also posted 3-3=6 points in eight QMJHL Playoff games.

In 2022-23, Masse was named the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Rookie of the Year, given to the top rookie across all three CHL leagues, the QMJHL Rookie of the Year, and the QMJHL Offensive Rookie of the Year awards after posting 29-33=62 points in 65 games. His 29 goals and 62 points were the most among all CHL rookies.

The Rimouski, Quebec native helped Team Canada earn gold at the 2024 U-18 World Championship, posting 2-3=5 points in seven games, and at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he earned 5-1=6 points in five games.

